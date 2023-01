Retailers and other consumer companies rose as meme stocks drew buyers once again.

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond rallied 69%, despite warnings of a likely bankruptcy filing from the home-goods store. Other meme stocks, including GameStop and AMC Entertainment, took flight.

Airlines scrambled to recover from a temporary outage to a critical pilot-alert system that left planes unable to depart on Wednesday.

