Consumer Cos Up As Meme Stocks Continue Rebound -- Consumer Roundup

02/09/2022 | 05:18pm EST
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as "meme" stocks continued an improbable comeback.

Shares of videogame chain GameStop rose by almost 7% and are now up by more than 20% from recent lows, cutting their losses for the year to date to around 20%. Cinema chain AMC Entertainment surged by more than 10%.

Peloton Interactive shares continued their recovery, even as employees took to social media in efforts to find new employment after the fitness company cut 2,800 jobs Tuesday and replaced its chief executive.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-22 1717ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. 15.28% 18.94 Delayed Quote.-39.60%
GAMESTOP CORP. 7.52% 124.29 Delayed Quote.-22.10%
PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC. 4.02% 38.77 Delayed Quote.4.22%
