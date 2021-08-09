Consumer Cos Up As Poultry Cos Rally -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose after strong earnings from one poultry giant.

Tyson Foods rallied after the chicken processor posted quarterly earnings growth and said it was attempting to pass along rising costs for animal feed, wages and Covid measures.

Shares of Tyson rival Sanderson Farms rose sharply after it agreed to sell itself to a joint venture between Cargill and agricultural-investment firm Continental Grain for $4.53 billion.

Car-rental company Hertz Global Holdings said it plans to relist on a major stock exchange by the end of 2021 as its quarterly revenue surged amid a travel rebound.

A federal judge has for now sided with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in its bid to invalidate Florida's rule that bars businesses from requiring proof of Covid-19 vaccination from their customers.

