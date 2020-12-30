Consumer Cos Up As Stimulus Checks Seen Benefitting Retailers -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as investors bet that stimulus checks would benefit retailers.

McCormick & Co. agreed to buy closely held FONA International, which makes flavoring for nutritional and natural products, for $710 million in cash.

Contract signings for home sales fell for the third consecutive month in November, with an index of pending home sales falling 2.6% on the month, reflecting scant supply of homes on the market, the National Association of Realtors said.

Home prices are rising in the U.S. and buyers are on the hunt to take advantage of low mortgage rates, creating a sellers' market.

Tiffany's shareholders approved sale of the jeweller to French luxury conglomerate LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton for $15.8 billion, down from $16.2 billion after a hard-fought effort by LVMH Chief Executive Bernard Arnault to renegotiate the deal in the wake of the pandemic.

