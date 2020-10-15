Consumer Cos Up As Stimulus Hopes Offset Employment, Covid Worries -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as stimulus hopes offset an unexpected rise in unemployment claims and as the U.S. faced another surge in growth of Covid cases.

The U.S. reported more than 59,000 infections Wednesday, bringing the nation's total to more than 7.9 million confirmed cases, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Midwestern states are seeing an increase in cases as weather cools. Ohio reported more than 2,000 new cases for Wednesday, the state's largest single-day jump since the pandemic began.

The number of new unemployment claims increased to 898,000 last week, holding above the pre-pandemic high point of 695,000, and hitting the highest level since August, according to Thursday's Labor Department report. Stubbornly high unemployment-support applications are diminishing hopes that the U.S. jobs market will rapidly recover, raising the stakes for stimulus negotiations in Washington, D.C., as millions of Americans descend into poverty.

One brokerage said the struggles on the services side of the global economy could be relieved if a vaccine becomes widely available by the end of the year. "The clear trend so far is that goods consumption is strong (up 6% from February levels in the U.S.), while services demand, which accounts for two-thirds of U.S. consumption, is down 8% from pre-pandemic levels," said analysts at brokerage Credit Suisse, in a note to clients.

"We think this will normalize as vaccines are distributed on a widespread basis."

Even as lower-income Americans cut spending, luxury brands are seeing their customers' activity return to prepandemic levels. Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton rose, hitting new record highs, after strong sales of its Louis Vuitton, Hennessy and Dior brands offset declines in other segments of the conglomerate's luxury empire that have been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is closing an additional 50 of its 9,000 U.S. stores, bringing the total planned closures to 250.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-20 1704ET