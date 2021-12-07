Log in
Consumer Cos Up As Strong Holiday Season Seen -- Consumer Roundup

12/07/2021 | 05:37pm EST
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as traders bet on a strong holiday shopping season.

Corona brewer Constellation Brands plans to build a brewery in southeastern Mexico, almost two years after the nationalist government ordered the closure of a nearly completed $1.4 billion plant near the U.S.-Mexico border.

American Airlines Chief Executive Doug Parker plans to step down, ceding his position to longtime lieutenant.

Online home-goods seller Wayfair plans to open three new bricks-and-mortar locations in Massachusetts next year, moving in the opposite direction to many conventional retailers which are concentrating expansion on online operations.

About 1,400 Kellogg workers rejected a tentative agreement between their union and the cereal maker. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-07-21 1736ET

HOT NEWS