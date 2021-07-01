Consumer Cos Up On Building Economic Optimism -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as optimism about the economic outlook built.

"You go to the airport now and the thing is full," said Oliver Pursche, vice president at financial advisory firm Wealthspire. "You try to go out in New York for dinner at 7:30 or 8 on a Thursday, Friday or Saturday and ... don't bother: it's amazing how quickly economic activity has rebounded."

MGM Resorts International agreed to take full ownership of the huge CityCenter property on the Las Vegas Strip in a complex arrangement that will allow it to sell real estate, but still gain all the revenues from operating the massive Strip casino.

Shares of donut chain Krispy Kreme rose by more than 8% in their debut trading day, as the doughnut chain returned to the public markets.

Associated British Foods said revenue in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 increased significantly, driven by store reopenings at its Primark retail business, but that it still expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to fall.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 1722ET