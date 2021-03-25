Log in
Consumer Cos Up On Economic-Growth Optimism -- Consumer Roundup

03/25/2021 | 05:06pm EDT
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rebounded as investors grew bullish on the prospects for U.S. economic growth after a measure of unemployment hit its lowest level since the onset of the pandemic.

New weekly jobless applications fell sharply last week, with worker filings for unemployment benefits, a proxy for layoffs, falling to 684,000 last week from 781,000 a week earlier, according to the Labor Department. That was the lowest point since mid-March of last year and below the pre-pandemic high of 695,000.

In a sign that U.S. consumers are returning to restaurants, shares of Darden Restaurants rallied after it reported mixed fiscal third-quarter results but said that, for the week that ended Sunday, sales grew by 5.7% at its Olive Garden restaurants. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

