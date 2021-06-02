Log in
Consumer Cos Up On Meme Stock, Reopening Bets -- Consumer Roundup

06/02/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose as "meme stocks" and the "reopening trade" took flight once more.

Shares of home-ware store Bed Bath & Beyond rose by more than 45% after the retailer said it would launch three more house brands in the coming weeks with an eye toward younger shoppers.

Shares of videogame chain GameStop surged. Day traders also piled into stocks associated with the reopening of the travel and services economy, with shares of airlines, cinema chains and cruise lines soaring.

Tyson Foods replaced its chief executive officer after about eight months on the job as the top U.S. meat company contends with production constraints and fallout from Covid-19.

Marlboro cigarette maker Altria Group and the Federal Trade Commission are wrangling over allegations that Altria engaged in anticompetitive practices ahead of its 2018 investment in e-cigarette startup Juul Labs. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-02-21 1740ET

