Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Up On Renewed Stimulus-Deal Optimism -- Consumer Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 05:00pm EDT

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose amid renewed optimism about an economic-stimulus deal.

United Airlines said it secured a deal to avoid furloughing pilots before next summer, reducing planned compulsory layoffs by about a quarter to under 12,000 if more federal aid isn't forthcoming.

United had warned in July that it planned to furlough as many as 36,000 staff as a result of the pandemic-related plunge in demand for air travel.

Caesars Entertainment confirmed it's in advanced talks for a $3.7 billion cash takeover of U.K. sports-gambling firm William Hill, with a focus on keeping its U.S. assets and betting technology.

Swedish investment firm EQT agreed to buy Chr. Hansen's food-coloring business for about $930.5 million.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. 5.09% 35.94 Delayed Quote.-61.18%
WILLIAM HILL -11.63% 275.9 Delayed Quote.65.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:16pHuawei lawyers seek new charges to fight Meng's U.S. extradition in Canada court
RE
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:15pFiat agrees to pay $9.5 million penalty for misleading on emissions audit - U.S. SEC
RE
05:13pUtilities Up, But Not By Much, Amid Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:12pCommunications Services Up Amid Deal Activity -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
05:10pLVMH countersues Tiffany in bid to drop $16 billion acquisition
RE
05:10pAGNICO EAGLE MINES : Provides Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2020 Results and Conference Call
PU
05:07pTech Up Amid Renewed Growth Optimism -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:05pIRS provides final regulations on income tax withholding on certain periodic retirement and annuity payments
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : Siemens' $18 billion energy spin-off falls in Frankfurt debut
2GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : ViiV Healthcare announces start of implementation science study to ide..
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : says 59% of SMA patients getting Evrysdi can sit - trial data
4SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A : Siemens Energy Makes Trading Debut With EUR16 Billion Market Capitaliza..
5TOTAL SE : TOTAL SA : JP Morgan reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group