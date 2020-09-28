Consumer Cos Up On Renewed Stimulus-Deal Optimism -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose amid renewed optimism about an economic-stimulus deal.

United Airlines said it secured a deal to avoid furloughing pilots before next summer, reducing planned compulsory layoffs by about a quarter to under 12,000 if more federal aid isn't forthcoming.

United had warned in July that it planned to furlough as many as 36,000 staff as a result of the pandemic-related plunge in demand for air travel.

Caesars Entertainment confirmed it's in advanced talks for a $3.7 billion cash takeover of U.K. sports-gambling firm William Hill, with a focus on keeping its U.S. assets and betting technology.

Swedish investment firm EQT agreed to buy Chr. Hansen's food-coloring business for about $930.5 million.

