Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Up On Spending Optimism -- Consumer Roundup

04/01/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose on expectations for spending growth, given a relatively strong jobs market and the ongoing vaccine rollout.

Workers filed 719,000 initial jobless claims, on a seasonally adjusted basis, in the week ended March 27, the Labor Department said, up from a one-year low of 658,000 initial claims the prior week.

Economists said the latest data affirms the trend of a labor market rebounding from the devastating impact of pandemic lockdowns.

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings fell on their stock-market debut as more discount airlines tap the stock market for funds to capitalize on the resurgence in travel around the U.S.

Rival Sun Country Airlines raised more than $250 million in its initial public offering in March, including the exercise of the over-allotment option.

Optimism about a relatively strong jobs market and continued vaccine rollouts gave other airlines a lift. The U.S. Global Jets exchange-traded fund, a basket of carriers, approached its highest levels in more than a year.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-21 1630ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:34pUtilities Down On Growth Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
04:34pCommunications Services Up As Archegos Fallout Subsides - Communications Services Roundup
DJ
04:33pS&P 500 rides Microsoft, Amazon to record close above 4,000
RE
04:32pTech Gains On Growth Bias -- Tech Roundup
DJ
04:32pGlobal equities surge on factory data, stimulus hopes
RE
04:31pConsumer Cos Up On Spending Optimism -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
04:30pHealth Care Down Amid Growth Bias -- Health Care Roundup
DJ
04:29pIndustrials Up Ahead Of Jobs Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
04:28pMaterials Gain Amid Anticipation Of Infrastructure Legislation -- Materials Roundup
DJ
04:27pEnergy Climbs With Oil After OPEC+ Plan Unveiled -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Volkswagen pulls name-change stunt after it backfires on social media
2EXPLAINER: Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?
3Exxon Mobil signals first profit in five quarters on price gains
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Global chip supply chain increasingly vulnerable to massive disruption, study ..
5Archegos fallout wipes over $9 billion from market value of Credit Suisse, Nomura

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ