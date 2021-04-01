Consumer Cos Up On Spending Optimism -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rose on expectations for spending growth, given a relatively strong jobs market and the ongoing vaccine rollout.

Workers filed 719,000 initial jobless claims, on a seasonally adjusted basis, in the week ended March 27, the Labor Department said, up from a one-year low of 658,000 initial claims the prior week.

Economists said the latest data affirms the trend of a labor market rebounding from the devastating impact of pandemic lockdowns.

Shares of Frontier Group Holdings fell on their stock-market debut as more discount airlines tap the stock market for funds to capitalize on the resurgence in travel around the U.S.

Rival Sun Country Airlines raised more than $250 million in its initial public offering in March, including the exercise of the over-allotment option.

Optimism about a relatively strong jobs market and continued vaccine rollouts gave other airlines a lift. The U.S. Global Jets exchange-traded fund, a basket of carriers, approached its highest levels in more than a year.

