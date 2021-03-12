Consumer Cos Up On Vaccine Rollout Optimism -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies ticked up after President Biden said he would push for all adult Americans to have access to Covid-19 vaccines by May 1.

Vaccine rollouts are bolstering consumer confidence as Americans prepare for a return to something close to prepandemic life. The U.S. has now administered 100 million doses in the first three months of its campaign.

A survey of consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan was at 83.0 in March, up from 76.8 in February, well above economist expectations.

U.S. airlines carried 63% fewer scheduled service passengers in January 2021 than in the year-ago period, the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics said.

Fueled by low mortgage rates and anxiety about rates moving higher, the median home-sale price in the U.S. jumped 17% during the four-week period ended Sunday, to $328,350, the highest increase on record, according to real-estate technology firm Redfin.

