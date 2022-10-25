Consumer Cos Up Sharply on Strong Earnings -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies rose sharply as strong earnings quelled fears that inflation was eroding demand.

Home builders fell after the latest indication that the pandemic-era housing boom is unwinding.

Coca-Cola shares rose after the soda giant posted a 10% increase in sales, as its customers tolerated higher prices. Prices were 7% higher, on average, than in the same period last year.

Private-research group The Conference Board said its consumer confidence index fell to 102.5 in October from a revised 107.8 in September, the first decline in three months.

Sneaker giant Adidas said it would end its partnership with Kanye West after a string of controversies including a recent anti-Semitic outburst.

JetBlue Airways said strong demand for leisure travel carried through from the summer into the start of the fall.

The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller National Home Price Index, which measures average home prices in major metropolitan areas across the nation, fell 1.1% in August from July, the second straight month-over-month decline, and the deepest correction since 2011.

"With mortgage rates hovering around 7%, affordability at a record low, but existing home inventory still tight, the U.S. economy is in the early stages of a large correction in housing activity and likely a more modest correction in prices," said Bill Adams, chief economist for Comerica Bank, in e-mailed commentary.

