Consumer companies rose slightly amid mixed earnings in the sector.

Tyson Foods slid after the meat packer said rising costs coincided with falling demand in the latest quarter to drag it into the red. Tyson also cut its revenue projection for the year.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment rallied as higher spending per customer offset a drop in traffic at its theme-parks in the first quarter.

American Airlines shares rallied after analysts at brokerage JPMorgan boosted their rating on the carrier's shares, saying longstanding trends that saw discount airlines earning higher profit margins during times of slowing demand have recently reversed themselves.

Retailers could see less pressure on profit margins from discounts in the latest quarter, according to one brokerage. Analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley forecast "some demand weakening on the margin, and promo/discounting activity stable to lower quarter-over-quarter as the inventory glut is further in the rearview."

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations rose after the time-share vacation-home seller launched a new share buyback program.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-08-23 1747ET