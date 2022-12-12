Advanced search
Consumer Cos Up Slightly Amid Mixed Holiday Signals -- Consumer Roundup

12/12/2022 | 05:39pm EST
Retailers and other consumer companies ticked up amid mixed signals about holiday spending trends.

Retailers say increases in sales tallies are unlikely to keep up with inflation.

One strategist said the outlook for the economy and interest rates is decidedly mixed. "The numbers are looking more than a little jumbled right now, but we think the latest U.S. releases are pointing to a combination of moderating inflation and an economy that remains hot in parts but is showing signs of strain," said Saira Malik, chief investment officer at money manager Nuveen, in a note to clients. "The [Fed] policy outlook remains a wildcard."

Weber agreed to a sweetened buyout from investment firm BDT Capital Partners, which took the grill maker public in 2021.

Newell Brands said Mark Erceg is joining the consumer-products maker as chief financial officer, effective Jan. 9.

Online clothing giant Shein is exploring a marketplace platform, akin to Amazon.com, that would enable other merchants to sell directly to customers, according to a memo to investors viewed by The Wall Street Journal. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1738ET

