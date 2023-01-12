Advanced search
  Homepage
  News
News
Consumer Cos Up Slightly on Earnings Trepidation -- Consumer Roundup 

Consumer Cos Up Slightly on Earnings Trepidation -- Consumer Roundup

01/12/2023 | 05:34pm EST
Retailers and other consumer companies ticked up amid trepidation ahead of earnings season.

Consumer price inflation eased to 6.5% in December on an annual basis, a far cry from the June peak above 9%. Price increases did not taper off as significantly as some investors had anticipated, leading to a volatile session for stocks.

"We continue to believe that it's too early for an imminent Fed pivot and the conditions are not yet in place for a sustainable equity rally," said Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at money manager UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note to clients.

American Airlines Group shares rallied to a six-month high as the carrier shrugged off recent struggles with cancellations and said fourth-quarter earnings and revenue would exceed its prior projections.

Sandwich chain Subway is exploring a deal that would take the company private at a valuation of about $10 billion, The Wall Street Journal reported. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-12-23 1733ET

HOT NEWS