Consumer Cos Up after Retail Sales Data -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies rallied after a stronger-than-anticipated retail sales report.

U.S. retail sales rose 1.0% in June, the Commerce Department said, as higher prices and resilient demand bolstered sales.

Consumer sentiment improved slightly to 51.1 from an all-time low of 50 in June, and inflation expectations moderated somewhat, according to the University of Michigan.

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard advocated for a more aggressive path of short-term interest rate rises this year, but indicated a 100-basis-point rate hike was not a foregone conclusion.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-15-22 1706ET