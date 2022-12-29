Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Consumer Cos Up as Airport Gridlock Eases -- Consumer Roundup

12/29/2022 | 05:34pm EST
Retailers and other consumer companies rallied as airport gridlock in the U.S. eased.

Southwest Airlines executives said the airline was removing limits on ticket sales and gearing up to return to its full flying schedule on Friday.

Home builders rallied despite more gloomy data on the housing market. Just over one in four houses went under contract within two weeks of going up for sale in the four weeks up to Dec. 25, the lowest quotient since early 2020, according to recent data from real-estate firm Redfin.

The average rate on the standard 30-year fixed mortgage rose to 6.42% from 6.27% last week, more than double levels from a year earlier, according to a survey from mortgage-finance firm Freddie Mac.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased by 9,000 to a seasonally adjusted 225,000 last week, the Labor Department said. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-29-22 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
REDFIN CORPORATION 12.70% 4.26 Delayed Quote.-90.15%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. 3.70% 33.38 Delayed Quote.-24.86%
HOT NEWS