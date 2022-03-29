Consumer Cos Up as Inflation Fears Abate -- Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer companies rallied as a retreat in oil futures eased fears of an era of "stagflation" and rapidly rising interest rates.

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR exchange-traded fund, which tracks the consumer industry group of the S&P 500, rose by more than 1.7%, cutting losses for the year to date to around 9%. The sector had slipped into bear-market territory for the year earlier in March amid fears that a spike in the cost of food and energy would diminish consumers' spending power.

Available jobs fell slightly for the second consecutive month in February after touching a record high late last year, as the labor-market crunch created by the pandemic eases somewhat.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-22 1745ET