Consumer Cos Up as Inflation, Recession Fears Moderate -- Consumer Roundup

06/23/2022 | 10:39pm BST
Retailers and other consumer companies rose as fears about the outlook for inflation and economic growth subsided.

Demand for many goods has already been hurt by inflation, causing prices for some products to peak and boding well for more price cooling in the second half of the year, said strategists at brokerage UBS Global Wealth Management, in a note to clients.

Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to a seasonally adjusted 229,000 last week from the previous week's revised level of 231,000, the Labor Department said.

Shares of homebuilder KB Home rallied after it posted second-quarter sales in excess of the Wall Street peg. Long-term demand for new homes remains strong because of work-from-home trends and shortages of inventory in most parts of the country, KB Home executives said.

The SPDR S&P Homebuilders exchange-traded fund, a basket of builders, rose by more than 3%, but remains down by about 35% for the year to date. Mortgage rates continued a historic spike, with mortgage-finance concern Freddie Mac reporting an increase in the average fixed 30-year mortgage rate to a 13-year high of 5.81%.

United Airlines Holdings is cutting dozens of daily flights at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey after weeks of elevated cancellations and delays there. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-23-22 1738ET

HOT NEWS