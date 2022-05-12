Log in
News: Latest News
Consumer Cos Up as Meme Stocks Rebound -- Consumer Roundup

05/12/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
Retailers and other consumer companies rose as "meme" stocks rebounded.

Shares of videogame chain GameStop and cinema chain AMC Entertainment both rose by 8% or more.

Dutch Bros' shares plunged to new lows after the drive-through coffee-shop chain said inflation was keeping younger customers away from their afternoon coffee breaks.

Shares of Coach parent company Tapestry rose as its sales were stronger than feared, and even as it warned of margin pressures and cut its outlook for 2022.

New jobless claims rose by 1,000 to 203,000 last week from the previous week's revised level of 202,000, the Labor Department said. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-12-22 1721ET

