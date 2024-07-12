Consumer companies rallied as weak consumer-sentiment data and a soft reading of wholesale inflation increased the likelihood that the Federal Reserve would cut rates in September.

The University of Michigan's first reading of the consumer sentiment index in July dropped to 66.0 in July from 68.2 in June, the fourth-straight decline and the weakest reading since November.

Treasury yields continued their recent retreat, likely bringing down mortgage rates in their wake.

The iShares Home Builders exchange-traded fund rose by almost 3%.

Major airlines remained under pressure, recouping only a modicum of their hefty Thursday losses, as investors continued to digest the blunt warning from Delta Air Lines that over-capacity was hurting earnings, even during one of the busiest summer travel seasons on record.

