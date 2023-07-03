Consumer companies rose sharply as traders chased momentum in the sector.

The SPDR Select Sector Consumer Discretionary exchange-traded fund, which tracks the consumer industry group of the S&P 500, is up by roughly 33% for the year to date, lifted by major gains in shares of Amazon.com and others.

Energy-drink maker Monster Beverage agreed to buy bankrupt rival Bang Energy in a deal that would bring the beleaguered brand under control of one of the industry's largest players.

