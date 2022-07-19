Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Up as Traders Slough Off Weak Housing Data -- Consumer Roundup

07/19/2022 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailers and other consumer companies rallied as traders sloughed off weak housing data amid hopes that the Federal Reserve would moderate interest-rate increase plans.

Housing starts fell 2% to a seasonally adjusted 1.56 million, the Commerce Department said, while building permits slipped 0.6% to 1.69 million, but held 1.4% higher than the figure in the prior year.

"The data suggest that single-family housing construction needs to fall by a further 20% or so over the next few months," according to economic consultancy Pantheon Group.

Cruise stocks rose sharply a day after the Centers for Disease Control ended its Covid-19 program for cruise ships, with Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise all rising by 4% or more. Pent-up demand for travel has caused a rush to airports and cruise ports in the U.S. this summer, despite consumer concerns about inflation.

The U.S. Global JETS exchange-traded fund, a basket of airlines, rose by more than 4%.

Hasbro is beefing up inventory levels to make sure it has enough toys and games available under the tree for the critical holiday season, following supply-chain issues last year. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-19-22 1719ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HASBRO, INC. 0.71% 79.98 Delayed Quote.-21.97%
ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD 5.82% 36.36 Delayed Quote.-57.40%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pBill to protect gay marriage rights gets enough votes to pass U.S. House
RE
05:54pGreek wildfire rages near Athens; homes, hospital evacuated
RE
05:52pIcao condemns belarus government for "committing an act of unlaw…
RE
05:52pU.n. aviation agency icao says senior officials in belarus gover…
RE
05:45pBritain's Abrdn to offload private equity arm - Sky News
RE
05:34pRomanian man extradited to U.S. on hacking charges over virus that hit NASA
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.55% to 98.89 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Gains 0.83% to $1.0229 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Gains 0.36% to $1.1996 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Gains 0.05% to 138.20 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Yellen says U.S. will impose harsh consequences on countries abusing gl..
2BMW : Gets a Neutral rating from RBC
3Analyst recommendations: Exxon Mobil, Sherwin-Williams, UnitedHealth, U..
4U.S. housing starts drop to lowest in nine months in June
5Sweden's Atlas Copco profit beats forecast on robust demand

HOT NEWS