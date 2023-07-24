Consumer companies rose amid deal activity.

Storage-unit empire Public Storage agreed to buy rival Simply Self Storage from Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust for $2.2 billion. Simply Self Storage owns 127 properties and 9 million net rentable square feet across 18 states, with roughly 65% of the properties located in rapidly growing Sunbelt markets.

Domino's Pizza shares rallied after the pizza chain said it stood to garner an additional $1 billion in revenue from partnerships such as that with Uber Eats.

One brokerage said the court-imposed end to student-loan relief would put a dent in consumer spending by tightening many household budgets. "When federal student loan payments resume in October 2023, the additional payment could place a burden of 3.4% to 8.4% per month on consumers' budgets," said analysts at brokerage Telsey Advisory Group, in a note to clients.

German athletic wear concern Adidas posted a drop in second-quarter sales, and forecast a narrower operating loss this year.

