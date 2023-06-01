Consumer companies rose sharply amid signs that the debt-ceiling deal was set to pass Congress.

Treasury yields fell on prospects of rapid Senate passage, spurring hopes that mortgage rates could soon retreat. The median price of homes for sale in the U.S. increased by 0.9% from a year earlier in May, the lowest price growth rate in Realtor.com's records since 2016.

The SPDR Select Sector Consumer Discretionary exchange-traded fund, which tracks the consumer industry group on the S&P 500, rose by more than 1%.

Macy's shares rose even after the department-store chain cut its sales growth projection for 2023 as the chain's long struggle to adjust to the age of Internet shopping continues.

Dollar General shares fell by almost 20% after the deep discounter said cash-strapped consumers had slowed purchases in recent months, suggesting a recession had already begun for low-income Americans.

Barnes & Noble Education shares hit a new all-time low after the operator of university bookstores said it would post disappointing results for its recently completed 2023 fiscal year.

Airline shares rose, but not by as much as the broad market, as fuel costs were set to increase and more technical glitches plagued carriers. Half of Spirit Airlines' flights were delayed after the airline experienced a technical issue.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-01-23 1744ET