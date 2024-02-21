Consumer companies rose as earnings in the sector started strong.

Investment firm Icahn Enterprises said its current chief executive, David Willetts, will become chief executive of Pep Boys, the automotive aftermarket service chain the firm acquired in 2016.

Walmart is easing its requirements for on-time and in-full shipments from its suppliers, the latest shift in a logistics effort that has left companies scrambling to meet the retail giant's demands.

