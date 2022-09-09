Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Consumer Cos Up on Hopes Inflation Has Peaked -- Consumer Roundup

09/09/2022 | 05:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Retailers and other consumer companies rose amid hopes that the latest inflation era was drawing to a close, alleviating pressure on interest rates long term.

"Economists are slightly lowering their inflation forecasts and that could mean the Fed won't have to take rates above 4%," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group.

Shares of supermarket chain Kroger rose after it said cash-strapped shoppers were buying groceries in an effort to save money by cooking more meals at home.

Skateboard and surfwear purveyor Zumiez said inflationary pressures pushed consumers away from its higher-priced branded products, like skateboards and parts, for more value-oriented offerings in the second quarter.

"Recent employment reports do not suggest labor demand and employment growth have slowed much in response to the tightening in financial conditions the Fed has engineered to date, while revisions to prior data on retail sales suggest household spending on discretionary items held up even as the cost of non-discretionary spending on food and energy rose," said analysts at brokerage Bank of America Securities.


Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1709ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 1.12% 0.684 Delayed Quote.-7.00%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 0.84% 34.94 Delayed Quote.-22.12%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.59% 1.15876 Delayed Quote.-14.85%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.38% 0.7672 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.29% 1.0039 Delayed Quote.-11.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.06% 0.012555 Delayed Quote.-6.47%
KROGER 7.40% 51.94 Delayed Quote.6.85%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.54% 0.61017 Delayed Quote.-11.32%
ZUMIEZ INC. 3.84% 27.56 Delayed Quote.-44.70%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pMusk says Twitter whistleblower payment is another reason to scrap merger
RE
05:40pFormer Hollywood executive gets 6 years prison for defrauding BlackRock fund
RE
05:38pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.18% This Week to 100.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pEuro Gains 0.90% to $1.0047 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pSterling Gains 0.66% to $1.1588 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:38pDollar Gains 1.70% to 142.58 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pDogecoin Gained 4.17% to $0.063 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pEthereum Gained 4.61% to $1720.62 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:32pBitcoin Gained 9.88% to $21284.55 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pU.S. Supreme Court's Sotomayor lets Yeshiva University prohibit LGBT student club
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1UK Likely to Avoid Recession Due to Energy Price Freeze
2Analyst recommendations: American Water, Darktrace, Nasdaq, Regeneron, ..
3FTSE 100 rises on commodity boost, set to end turbulent week higher
4BoE to press on with rate hikes even as inflation forecasts fall
5U.S. diesel stocks critically low after failing to recover over summer:..

HOT NEWS