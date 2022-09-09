Consumer Cos Up on Hopes Inflation Has Peaked -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies rose amid hopes that the latest inflation era was drawing to a close, alleviating pressure on interest rates long term.

"Economists are slightly lowering their inflation forecasts and that could mean the Fed won't have to take rates above 4%," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at foreign-exchange brokerage OANDA Group.

Shares of supermarket chain Kroger rose after it said cash-strapped shoppers were buying groceries in an effort to save money by cooking more meals at home.

Skateboard and surfwear purveyor Zumiez said inflationary pressures pushed consumers away from its higher-priced branded products, like skateboards and parts, for more value-oriented offerings in the second quarter.

"Recent employment reports do not suggest labor demand and employment growth have slowed much in response to the tightening in financial conditions the Fed has engineered to date, while revisions to prior data on retail sales suggest household spending on discretionary items held up even as the cost of non-discretionary spending on food and energy rose," said analysts at brokerage Bank of America Securities.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-09-22 1709ET