Consumer companies rose amid hopes that Wednesday's consumer-price index would show inflation pressures lifting.

A stark 10% drop in Mannheim Used Car index has stirred optimism that Labor Department data will show a conclusive turnaround in inflation.

Macy's is set to lag Wall Street growth estimates as the department-store chain's customers balk at higher prices, said analysts at brokerage UBS, in a note to clients.

07-11-23 1753ET