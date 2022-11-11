Consumer Cos Up on Inflation Optimism -- Consumer Roundup

Retailers and other consumer companies rallied as traders bet the sector would benefit from softening inflation.

Qatar Airways accused Airbus of being too close to its safety regulator in a multibillion-dollar legal dispute over paint issues with one of its flagship aircraft.

United Airlines Holdings gave pilots a 5% pay raise, acting ahead of schedule after months of disputes with labor unions.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont rose sharply after the Swiss luxury-goods group forecast strong demand, despite macroeconomic uncertainty.

