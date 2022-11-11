Advanced search
Consumer Cos Up on Inflation Optimism -- Consumer Roundup

11/11/2022 | 05:25pm EST
Retailers and other consumer companies rallied as traders bet the sector would benefit from softening inflation.

Qatar Airways accused Airbus of being too close to its safety regulator in a multibillion-dollar legal dispute over paint issues with one of its flagship aircraft.

United Airlines Holdings gave pilots a 5% pay raise, acting ahead of schedule after months of disputes with labor unions.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont rose sharply after the Swiss luxury-goods group forecast strong demand, despite macroeconomic uncertainty. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-22 1724ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.12% 113 Real-time Quote.0.69%
COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT SA 10.46% 118.3 Delayed Quote.-21.80%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. 0.86% 44.71 Delayed Quote.1.26%
