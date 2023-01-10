Advanced search
Consumer Cos Up on Inflation Optimism -- Consumer Roundup

01/10/2023 | 05:33pm EST
Retailers and other consumer companies rose sharply as traders bet the sector would benefit from a potential moderation in inflation.

Bed Bath & Beyond plans more layoffs and cost cuts after the home-goods retailer's cash pile and sales dwindled in the most recent period.

In a sign of growing wage inflation pressures in specialized professions, pilots at Spirit Airlines approved a two-year contract agreement that will boost their pay by an average of 34% over that period.

Albertsons shares rose after the supermarket chain said sales rose 8.5% in the recently ended quarter, reflecting higher prices for food and other household goods.

The Federal Trade Commission is investigating pricing practices in the U.S. beverage market by Coca-Cola and PepsiCo. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
PEPSICO, INC. -0.83% 177.85 Delayed Quote.0.24%
SPIRIT AIRLINES, INC. 1.35% 19.54 Delayed Quote.-0.92%
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY -0.77% 62.13 Delayed Quote.-1.57%
HOT NEWS