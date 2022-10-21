Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
News 

Consumer Cos Up on Reports of Fed Shift in Policy -- Consumer Roundup

10/21/2022 | 05:25pm EDT
Retailers and other consumer companies rose sharply on the prospect of a potential change in the pace of Federal Reserve rate increases.

The debate at the Fed about the size of hikes after November's meeting may reflect headway with inflationary pressures. "The housing market continues to weaken, rents are coming down ... inflation is receding, though perhaps not at as quick a pace as the market or the Fed wants," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

The yield on the two-year Treasury had its biggest weekly fall since July, boding well for consumer borrowing rates. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1724ET

HOT NEWS