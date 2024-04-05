Consumer companies rose amid hopes for a "soft landing" where the economy will continue to expand even as inflation rates taper off.

U.S. employers added 303,000 workers to payrolls in March, far surpassing the average economist estimate of 200,000, according to the Labor Department.

Consumer-products giant Procter & Gamble said it's voluntarily recalling Tide Pods, Gain Flings, Ace Pods and Ariel Pods liquid laundry detergent packets packaged in flexible film bags.

Casual-clothing giant Uniqlo unveiled a slate of 11 new U.S. stores, part of a push to re-establish the brand with American consumers.

