Consumer companies rose after strong inflation data suggested spending remained elevated.

The SPDR Select Sector Consumer exchange-traded fund, a basket of retailers and other consumer-service companies, rose by about 0.5% and is up around 34% for 2023 so far.

Airline shares tumbled amid fears that new salary contracts with pilots will weigh on earnings. Shares of American Airlines slid after it slashed its earnings projection, citing a new labor contract with a pilots' union and higher fuel prices. Shares of United Airlines, which has agreed to a similar contract, were down sharply.

North West's shares rallied after the Canadian retailer bumped up its dividend following an 18% rise in earnings for the latest quarter.

The cybersecurity incident that forced MGM Resorts International to shut down some of its computer systems Tuesday was still disrupting play on some of its gambling machines.

Shares of casual-dining and gift-shop chain Cracker Barrel Old Country Store tumbled after it posted a sharp drop in second-quarter revenue, struggling to appeal to a younger generation.

