Retailers and other consumer companies rose amid optimism about the outlook for consumer spending.

Shares of Carnival fell after the cruise line warned that it anticipated another annual loss this year, diverging from rivals Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines.

Discounters Walmart and Target rallied as traders sought out companies that could thrive during economic slowdowns.

