Consumer companies rose sharply as traders wagered on an up-tick in spending.

"There's no impending recession, and if there is a recession , it could be a milder recession than projected by many of the bears," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist at brokerage LPL Financial.

"To be sure there's still a proverbial wall of worry that the market has to face as it always does, and that is whether or not the labor market weakens because, if that were to happen consumer spending would come down markedly," Krosby said.

One brokerage said there were some positive statistics in the fine print of a recent weak services-sector report.

"Excess inventory problems were not mentioned, suggesting that inventories are being intentionally rebuilt as the supply situation improves, rather than reflecting weaker-than-expected demand from customers," said Brian Rose, senior economist at brokerage UBS.

Jenn Lim, longtime friend of former Zappos Chief Executive Tony Hsieh, is suing the entrepreneur's family over ownership of the "Delivering Happiness" workplace-culture brand.

