Consumer companies rose amid signs of strength in the housing market.

Investment firm KKR reportedly paid $2.1 billion for 5,200 apartments in its largest ever investment in U.S. apartment buildings.

Home prices in the 20 biggest U.S. metros set another record high, rising an average 7.2% from a year earlier, as the housing market suffered from a dearth of property listings.

U.S. retailers are likely to open "net new stores at a similar pace to 2023, a faster rate than between 2020-2022 but still below the 2.7% growth recorded in 2019," said analysts at consumer-focused brokerage Telsey Advisory Group.

Walmart, Amazon.com and Target are planning competing summer shopping events, offering discounts on a wide range of goods to inflation-weary consumers.

Consumer confidence fell slightly in June, slipping to 100.4, and reflected the ongoing uncertainty among Americans about the future of the economy.

