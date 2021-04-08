Log in
Consumer Credit Up in February

04/08/2021 | 12:12pm EDT
By SBE Council at 7 April, 2021, 8:52 pm

by Raymond J. Keating-

The latest consumer credit numbers point to growing confidence among consumers.

While retails sales were down in February (in part due to weather issues), consumer credit actually spiked up - after being flat in January.

Specifically, the Federal Reserve reported:

'In February, consumer credit increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 7.9 percent. Revolving credit increased at an annual rate of 10.1 percent, while nonrevolving credit increased at an annual rate of 7.3 percent.'

February 2021 marked only the second monthly increase in revolving credit (mainly, credit cards) since pre-pandemic February 2020 (the other was in September 2020).

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, FRED

Again, this increase in revolving credit in February would seem to point to enhanced consumer confidence in terms of the economic and employment recovery. We'll see if growth holds in coming months.

Raymond J. Keating is chief economist for the Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council.

Disclaimer

SBE - Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2021 16:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
