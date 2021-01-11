Log in
Consumer Energy Alliance : Hosts Fuels Institute Executive Director John Eichberger to Discuss Impact of Transportation-Related Environmental Initiatives

01/11/2021 | 12:29pm EST
Consumer Energy Alliance:

What: Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) hosts Fuels Institute Executive Director John Eichberger for a webinar regarding the impact of transportation-related environmental initiatives on energy consumers.

Who: CEA’s virtual event will begin with a welcome from David Holt, CEA President, followed by remarks from John Eichberger on recent findings from the Institute’s report which provides valuable context to guide governments considering strategies to reduce emissions from transportation.

When: Tuesday, January 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. ET

Contact: Credentialed media interested in attending should RSVP to Kristin Marcell at kmarcell@consumerenergyalliance.org.

About Consumer Energy Alliance

Consumer Energy Alliance (CEA) is the leading voice for sensible energy and environmental policies for consumers, bringing together families, farmers, small businesses, distributors, producers, and manufacturers to support America's environmentally sustainable energy future. With more than 550,000 members nationwide, we are committed to leading the nation’s dialogue around energy and the environment, its critical role in the economy, and how it supports the vital supply chains for the families and businesses that depend on them. CEA works daily to encourage communities across the nation to seek sensible, realistic, and environmentally responsible solutions to meet our nation’s energy needs.


© Business Wire 2021
