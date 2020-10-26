Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consumer Expenditures for the Chicago Metropolitan Area: 2018-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 11:30am EDT

News Release Information

20-1833-CHI
Monday, October 26, 2020

Households in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI metropolitan area spent an average of $64,804 per year in 2018-19, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Jason Palmer noted that this figure was not significantly different from the $62,395 average expenditure level for households in the United States. Chicago-area households allocated their dollars similarly to the nation in eight major components, while shares for six components differed significantly from their respective U.S. averages. For example, the share of expenditures for entertainment, which accounted for 4.3 percent of the average household's budget in the Chicago area, was lower than the national average of 5.1 percent. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

Highlights of the Chicago-area's 2018-19 spending patterns:

  • Housing: This was the largest expenditure component for Chicago-area households and averaged $23,677. Housing accounted for 36.5 percent of the area's household budget, significantly higher than the 32.7-percent U.S. average. (See table 1.) Among the 22 metropolitan areas nationwide for which data were available, Chicago was 1 of 11 areas to have a housing expenditure share that was significantly higher than the national average. Housing expenditure shares among the 22 published metropolitan areas ranged from 38.0 percent in New York to 30.3 percent in Detroit. (See table 2.)

  • Transportation: Chicago-area households spent 14.0 percent of their budget on transportation, significantly lower than the national average of 16.8 percent. Of the $9,084 in annual transportation expenditures in Chicago, 88.3 percent was spent buying and maintaining private vehicles; this compared to the national average of 92.4 percent.

  • Food: The portion of a Chicago household's budget spent on food, 13.7 percent, was not significantly different from the 12.9-percent U.S. average. Chicago-area households spent $5,068, or 57.0 percent, of their food dollars on food at home and $3,822 (43.0 percent) on food away from home. In comparison, the average U.S. household spent 56.6 percent of its food budget on food at home and 43.4 percent on food away from home.

Additional Information

Data in this release are from the Consumer Expenditure Survey (CE), which the U.S. Census Bureau conducts for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The data in this release were averaged over a 2-year period, 2018 and 2019.

A household in the CE survey is defined as a consumer unit which includes families, single persons living alone or sharing a household with others but who are financially independent, or two or more persons living together who share expenses. The terms household or consumer unit are used interchangeably for convenience.

Differences in spending among metropolitan areas may reflect differences in the cost of living, but they also may reflect other causes. Spending differences may result from different consumer preferences or variations in demographic characteristics, such as household size, age, or income levels. However, expenditure shares, or the percentage of a household's budget spent on a particular component, can be used to compare spending patterns across areas. Sample sizes for the metropolitan areas are much smaller than for the nation, so the U.S. estimates and year-to-year changes are more reliable than those for the metropolitan areas. Users should also keep in mind that prices for many goods and services have changed since the survey was conducted.

A value that is statistically different from another does not necessarily mean that the difference has economic or practical significance. Statistical significance is concerned with our ability to make confident statements about a universe based on a sample. A large difference between two values may not be statistically significant, while a small difference could be significant; both the sample size and the variation among the values in the sample affect the relative error of the estimates.

For additional technical and related information, see www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cex/home.htm. Data for the nation, the four geographic regions of the United States, and 22 metropolitan areas nationwide are available at www.bls.gov/cex/tables.htm. Metropolitan definitions used in the survey are available at www.bls.gov/cex/ce_msa_201516.htm. The metropolitan area discussed in this release is the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area, which comprises of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois; Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana; and Kenosha County in Wisconsin. Metropolitan area news releases for the Consumer Expenditure Survey are available at www.bls.gov/regions/subjects/consumer-spending.htm.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: 202-691-5200; Federal Relay Service: 800-877-8339.

Category United
States 		Chicago

Consumer unit characteristics:

Income before taxes

$80,750 $86,575

Age of reference person

51.3 50.3

Average number in consumer unit:

People

2.5 2.6

Children under 18

0.6 0.7

Adults 65 and over

0.4 0.3

Earners

1.3 1.5

Vehicles

1.9 1.7

Percent homeowner

64 63

Average annual expenditures

$62,395 $64,804

Percent distribution

Total

100.0 100.0

Food

12.9 13.7

Alcoholic beverages

0.9 1.0

Housing

32.7 36.5*

Apparel and services

3.0 2.9

Transportation

16.8 14.0*

Healthcare

8.1 8.5

Entertainment

5.1 4.3*

Personal care products and services

1.2 1.3

Reading

0.2 0.2

Education

2.3 2.6

Tobacco products and smoking supplies

0.5 0.4*

Miscellaneous

1.5 0.9*

Cash contributions

3.1 1.9*

Personal insurance and pensions

11.6 11.6

Note: An asterisk (*) represents a statistically significant difference from the U.S. average at the 95-percent confidence level.

Area Housing Transportation Food

United States

32.7 16.8 12.9

Anchorage

30.5* 17.3 13.4

Atlanta

33.1 15.4 12.8

Baltimore

31.7 17.1 10.9*

Boston

36.1* 14.1* 12.0

Chicago

36.5* 14.0* 13.7

Dallas-Fort Worth

37.6* 15.6 11.4*

Denver

33.5 16.2 11.5*

Detroit

30.3* 17.3 12.7

Honolulu

36.4* 13.2* 18.9*

Houston

32.1 16.4 11.4*

Los Angeles

35.3* 15.7 13.1

Miami

35.6* 19.0 11.0*

Minneapolis-St. Paul

31.7 13.2* 11.6*

New York

38.0* 12.5* 13.3

Philadelphia

35.3* 15.4 12.2

Phoenix

32.3 18.8 12.4

San Diego

35.8* 15.1 13.8

San Francisco

36.6* 12.7* 13.2

Seattle

36.0* 14.2* 12.7

St. Louis

32.8 17.2 12.0

Tampa

33.9 18.1 15.3*

Washington, DC

33.2 14.3* 12.2

Note: An asterisk (*) represents a statistically significant difference from the U.S. average at the 95-percent confidence level.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 15:29:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:45aROYCE GLOBAL VALUE TRUST (NYSE : RGT) as of Sep 30, 2020
PR
11:45aKWS SAAT SE & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
EQ
11:44aQuadReal and Tower Companies Achieve Certification with the Fitwel Viral Response Module Just One Month After Public Release
PR
11:42aAnt's Hong Kong leg of $34.4 billion dual-listing oversubscribed, sources say
RE
11:42aSANDERSON FARMS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
11:42aWall Street slumps as virus cases soar, stimulus remains elusive
RE
11:41aOXFORD LANE CAPITAL CORP. : Schedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for November 2, 2020
AQ
11:41aOxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for November 2, 2020
GL
11:40aFRANKLIN ELECTRIC : News - Franklin Electric Declares Payment of Quarterly Cash Dividend
AQ
11:40aNEL ASA : Invitation to presentation of Q3 2020 results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAP goes all in on cloud, scraps mid-term margin goals
2Bayer to acquire Asklepios Bio in foray into gene therapy worth up to $4 billion
3EUROSTOXX : Coronavirus restrictions, SAP slump hit European stocks
4Microsoft quietly prepares to avoid spotlight under Biden
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION : Fiat, PSA to win EU approval for $38 billion merger - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group