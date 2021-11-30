Consumer Expenditures for the Chicago Metropolitan Area: 2019-20

News Release Information 21-1602-CHI

Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Households in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, metropolitan area spent an average of $63,251 per year in 2019-20, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Jason Palmer noted that this figure was not significantly different from the $62,188 average expenditure level for households in the United States. Chicago-area households allocated their dollars similarly to the nation in 5 of the 8 largest major components. Three of the largest components in the local area differed significantly from their respective U.S. averages. For example, the share of expenditures for entertainment, which accounted for 4.2 percent of the average household's budget in the Chicago area, was lower than the national average of 4.9 percent. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

Highlights of the Chicago area's 2019-20 spending patterns:

Housing : This was the largest expenditure component for Chicago-area households and averaged $23,757. Housing accounted for 37.6 percent of the area's household budget, significantly higher than the 33.8-percent U.S. average. Among the 22 metropolitan areas nationwide for which data were available, Chicago was one of 10 areas to have a housing expenditure share that was significantly higher than the national average. Housing expenditure shares among the 22 published metropolitan areas ranged from 39.1 percent in New York to 31.8 percent in St. Louis. (See table 2.)

: This was the largest expenditure component for Chicago-area households and averaged $23,757. Housing accounted for 37.6 percent of the area's household budget, significantly higher than the 33.8-percent U.S. average. Among the 22 metropolitan areas nationwide for which data were available, Chicago was one of 10 areas to have a housing expenditure share that was significantly higher than the national average. Housing expenditure shares among the 22 published metropolitan areas ranged from 39.1 percent in New York to 31.8 percent in St. Louis. (See table 2.) Transportation : Chicago-area households spent 14.0 percent of their budget on transportation, similar to the national average of 16.5 percent. Of the $8,852 in annual transportation expenditures in Chicago, 92.3 percent was spent buying and maintaining private vehicles; this compared to the national average of 94.9 percent.

: Chicago-area households spent 14.0 percent of their budget on transportation, similar to the national average of 16.5 percent. Of the $8,852 in annual transportation expenditures in Chicago, 92.3 percent was spent buying and maintaining private vehicles; this compared to the national average of 94.9 percent. Food: The portion of a Chicago household's budget spent on food, 13.8 percent, was significantly higher than the 12.5-percent U.S. average. Chicago-area households spent $5,642, or 64.5 percent, of their food dollars on food at home and $3,108 (35.5 percent) on food away from home. In comparison, the average U.S. household spent 61.9 percent of its food budget on food at home and 38.1 percent on food away from home.

Data in this release are from the Consumer Expenditure Survey (CE), which the U.S. Census Bureau conducts for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The data in this release were averaged over a 2-year period, 2019 and 2020.

A household in the CE survey is defined as a consumer unit which includes families, single persons living alone or sharing a household with others but who are financially independent, or two or more persons living together who share expenses. The terms household or consumer unit are used interchangeably for convenience.

Differences in spending among metropolitan areas may reflect differences in the cost of living, but they also may reflect other causes. Spending differences may result from different consumer preferences or variations in demographic characteristics, such as household size, age, or income levels. However, expenditure shares, or the percentage of a household's budget spent on a particular component, can be used to compare spending patterns across areas. Sample sizes for the metropolitan areas are much smaller than for the nation, so the U.S. estimates and year-to-year changes are more reliable than those for the metropolitan areas. Users should also keep in mind that prices for many goods and services have changed since the survey was conducted.

A value that is statistically different from another does not necessarily mean that the difference has economic or practical significance. Statistical significance is concerned with our ability to make confident statements about a universe based on a sample. A large difference between two values may not be statistically significant, while a small difference could be significant; both the sample size and the variation among the values in the sample affect the relative error of the estimates.

For additional technical and related information, see www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cex/home.htm. Data for the nation, the four geographic regions of the United States, and 22 metropolitan areas nationwide are available at. Metropolitan definitions used in the survey are available at www.bls.gov/cex/ce_msa_201516.htm. The metropolitan area discussed in this release is the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area which comprises Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois; Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana; and Kenosha County in Wisconsin. Metropolitan area news releases for the Consumer Expenditure Survey are available at www.bls.gov/regions/subjects/consumer-spending.htm.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on 2019-2020 Consumer Expenditure Surveys Data for Metropolitan Statistical Areas Data presented in this release reflect data collected both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to the pandemic, data collection by personal visit for the CE program was suspended March 19, 2020. Instead, data were collected either online or by phone. Data collected in 2019 and prior to March 19, 2020, were conducted by personal visit. More information about the impact of the pandemic on CE data is available at www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-and-response-on-the-consumer-expenditure-surveys.htm.

States Chicago Consumer unit characteristics: Income before taxes $83,599 $84,208 Age of reference person 51.9 50.7 Average number in consumer unit: People 2.5 2.5 Children under 18 0.6 0.6 Adults 65 and over 0.4 0.4 Earners 1.3 1.4 Vehicles 1.9 1.7 Percent homeowner 65 64 Average annual expenditures $62,188 $63,251 Percent distribution Total 100.0 100.0 Food 12.5 13.8* Alcoholic beverages 0.9 0.8 Housing 33.8 37.6* Apparel and services 2.7 2.8 Transportation 16.5 14.0 Healthcare 8.3 8.9 Entertainment 4.9 4.2* Personal care products and services 1.2 1.3 Reading 0.2 0.1 Education 2.2 2.3 Tobacco products and smoking supplies 0.5 0.4* Miscellaneous 1.5 0.9* Cash contributions 3.4 1.9* Personal insurance and pensions 11.6 11.0 Note: An asterisk (*) represents a statistically significant difference from the U.S. average at the 95-percent confidence level.