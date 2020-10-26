Log in
Consumer Expenditures for the Minneapolis Metropolitan Area: 2018-19

10/26/2020 | 11:30am EDT

News Release Information

20-1835-CHI
Monday, October 26, 2020

Households in the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI, metropolitan area spent an average of $84,006 per year in 2018-19, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Jason Palmer noted that this figure was significantly higher than the $62,395 average expenditure level for households in the United States. Minneapolis-area households allocated their dollars similarly to the nation in nine major components, while shares for five components differed significantly from their respective U.S. averages. For example, the share of expenditures for cash contributions, which accounted for 6.5 percent of the average household's budget in the Minneapolis area, was higher than the national average of 3.1 percent. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

Highlights of the Minneapolis-area's 2018-19 spending patterns:

  • Housing: This was the largest expenditure component for Minneapolis-area households and averaged $26,654. Housing accounted for 31.7 percent of the area's household budget, not significantly different from the 32.7-percent U.S. average. (See table 1.) Housing expenditure shares among the 22 published metropolitan areas ranged from 38.0 percent in New York to 30.3 percent in Detroit. (See table 2.)

  • Transportation: Minneapolis-area households spent 13.2 percent of their budget on transportation, significantly lower than the national average of 16.8 percent. Of the $11,049 in annual transportation expenditures in Minneapolis, 86.7 percent was spent buying and maintaining private vehicles; this compared to the national average of 92.4 percent.

  • Food: The portion of a Minneapolis household's budget spent on food, 11.6 percent, was significantly lower than the 12.9-percent U.S. average. Minneapolis-area households spent $5,497, or 56.3 percent, of their food dollars on food at home and $4,271 (43.7 percent) on food away from home. In comparison, the average U.S. household spent 56.6 percent of its food budget on food at home and 43.4 percent on food away from home.

Additional Information

Data in this release are from the Consumer Expenditure Survey (CE), which the U.S. Census Bureau conducts for the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The data in this release were averaged over a 2-year period, 2018 and 2019.

A household in the CE survey is defined as a consumer unit which includes families, single persons living alone or sharing a household with others but who are financially independent, or two or more persons living together who share expenses. The terms household or consumer unit are used interchangeably for convenience.

Differences in spending among metropolitan areas may reflect differences in the cost of living, but they also may reflect other causes. Spending differences may result from different consumer preferences or variations in demographic characteristics, such as household size, age, or income levels. However, expenditure shares, or the percentage of a household's budget spent on a particular component, can be used to compare spending patterns across areas. Sample sizes for the metropolitan areas are much smaller than for the nation, so the U.S. estimates and year-to-year changes are more reliable than those for the metropolitan areas. Users should also keep in mind that prices for many goods and services have changed since the survey was conducted.

A value that is statistically different from another does not necessarily mean that the difference has economic or practical significance. Statistical significance is concerned with our ability to make confident statements about a universe based on a sample. A large difference between two values may not be statistically significant, while a small difference could be significant; both the sample size and the variation among the values in the sample affect the relative error of the estimates.

For additional technical and related information, see www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cex/home.htm. Data for the nation, the four geographic regions of the United States, and 22 metropolitan areas nationwide are available at www.bls.gov/cex/tables.htm. Metropolitan definitions used in the survey are available at www.bls.gov/cex/ce_msa_201516.htm. The metropolitan area discussed in this release is the Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI Metropolitan Statistical Area, which is comprised of Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Le Sueur, Mille Lacs, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Sibley, Washington, and Wright Counties in Minnesota; and Pierce and St. Croix Counties in Wisconsin. Metropolitan area news releases for the Consumer Expenditure Survey are available at www.bls.gov/regions/subjects/consumer-spending.htm.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: 202-691-5200; Federal Relay Service: 800-877-8339.

Category United
States 		Minneapolis-St. Paul

Consumer unit characteristics:

Income before taxes

$80,750 $108,799

Age of reference person

51.3 49.4

Average number in consumer unit:

People

2.5 2.3

Children under 18

0.6 0.5

Adults 65 and over

0.4 0.3

Earners

1.3 1.4

Vehicles

1.9 2.3

Percent homeowner

64 65

Average annual expenditures

$62,395 $84,006*

Percent distribution

Total

100.0 100.0

Food

12.9 11.6*

Alcoholic beverages

0.9 1.3*

Housing

32.7 31.7

Apparel and services

3.0 3.6

Transportation

16.8 13.2*

Healthcare

8.1 7.7

Entertainment

5.1 5.9

Personal care products and services

1.2 1.1

Reading

0.2 0.3*

Education

2.3 3.5

Tobacco products and smoking supplies

0.5 0.5

Miscellaneous

1.5 1.6

Cash contributions

3.1 6.5*

Personal insurance and pensions

11.6 11.4

Note: An asterisk (*) represents a statistically significant difference from the U.S. average at the 95-percent confidence level.

Area Housing Transportation Food

United States

32.7 16.8 12.9

Anchorage

30.5* 17.3 13.4

Atlanta

33.1 15.4 12.8

Baltimore

31.7 17.1 10.9*

Boston

36.1* 14.1* 12.0

Chicago

36.5* 14.0* 13.7

Dallas-Fort Worth

37.6* 15.6 11.4*

Denver

33.5 16.2 11.5*

Detroit

30.3* 17.3 12.7

Honolulu

36.4* 13.2* 18.9*

Houston

32.1 16.4 11.4*

Los Angeles

35.3* 15.7 13.1

Miami

35.6* 19.0 11.0*

Minneapolis-St. Paul

31.7 13.2* 11.6*

New York

38.0* 12.5* 13.3

Philadelphia

35.3* 15.4 12.2

Phoenix

32.3 18.8 12.4

San Diego

35.8* 15.1 13.8

San Francisco

36.6* 12.7* 13.2

Seattle

36.0* 14.2* 12.7

St. Louis

32.8 17.2 12.0

Tampa

33.9 18.1 15.3*

Washington, DC

33.2 14.3* 12.2

Note: An asterisk (*) represents a statistically significant difference from the U.S. average at the 95-percent confidence level.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 26 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2020 15:29:06 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
