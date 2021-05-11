Log in
Latest News
Consumer Experience Leader Todd Strickler Joins GetWellNetwork to Lead Digital Transformation Strategy

05/11/2021 | 09:07am EDT
Former Marriott International executive joins the leader in patient engagement to reinvent the consumer healthcare experience

GetWellNetwork, a global leader in patient engagement, announced today that it has expanded its leadership bench with the addition of Todd Strickler, Senior Vice President of Product. Strickler will oversee a multidisciplinary team dedicated to transforming the healthcare experience by providing consumers direct access to and control over their own healthcare journey.

Prior to joining GetWellNetwork, Strickler served as Vice President of Mobile and Digital Customer Experience at Marriott International, where he led Marriott’s transformation into a digital travel leader through reimagining its mobile apps and on-property digital experiences. Before Marriott, he co-founded Softcard, a joint venture among the leading U.S. wireless carriers that turned smartphones into mobile wallets, launching the first contactless payments on mobile devices in the U.S. market. The company was acquired by Google in 2015.

“Today’s healthcare consumers are no longer passive in their own health journeys. Instead, they are seeking greater control and are looking for technology products and services that create a better patient experience,” said Michael O’Neil, Founder and CEO of GetWellNetworks. “Todd’s expertise spearheading mobile and digital customer experiences aligns well with GetWellNetwork's vision to rethink the patient experience and build digital solutions that enable a more equitable, accessible consumer-driven healthcare system.”

Strickler has a proven track record in driving digital transformation for major consumer industries with expertise in product, customer experience, innovation, strategy, and business development. At GetWellNetwork, he leads a team of product managers, product marketers, designers, researchers, clinical content strategists, and data scientists who are shaping the future of patient engagement by enabling organizations to provide a consistent and unified digital experience that engages patients wherever they are.

“The healthcare industry is embarking on a digital transformation journey, and I am thrilled to be joining the GetWellNetwork team at such an exciting time,” said Strickler. “Today’s consumers demand a seamless digital experience that provides them with direct access to what they need, exactly when they need it. We are seeing this new level of consumer expectation emerging in the healthcare industry, and I am looking forward to working with my team to empower consumers to take a more active role in their healthcare journeys.”

About GetWellNetwork

GetWellNetwork’s interactive solutions engage patients and families, empower clinicians, and deliver outcomes that matter. The global digital health company has been helping to unite providers and patients as partners in the healthcare journey for 20 years. From inpatient to outpatient, GetWellNetwork’s comprehensive cross-continuum platform bridges care settings to create a seamless experience for patients and their families. Learn more at getwellnetwork.com or follow @GetWellNetwork on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.


© Business Wire 2021
