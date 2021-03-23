Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consumer Price Developments in February 2021

03/23/2021 | 01:09am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

sys

Consumer Price Developments in February 2021

Summary

  • MAS Core Inflation rose to 0.2% on a year‐on‐year (y‐o‐y) basis in February, from ‐0.2% in January.

    • o This was due to an increase in services costs as well as higher food inflation.

    • o The increase was driven by higher private transport inflation, in addition to the rise in core inflation.

  • CPI‐All Items inflation picked up to 0.7% in February, from 0.2% in January.

  • Chart 1: MAS Core and CPI‐All Items Inflation

Chart 2: % Point Contribution to Year‐on‐year CPI‐All Items Inflation

Electricity, LPG & GasFood

Services

Private TransportRetail & Other GoodsAccommodation

2018

2019

2020

2021 Feb

* Private transport and accommodation are excluded from the MAS Core Inflation measure.

Source: MAS, MTI estimates

CPI‐All Items inflation came in higher at 0.7% y‐o‐y in February.

CPI‐All Items

CPI‐All Items inflation rose on account of higher % YOY private transport inflation, an increase in

Jan

Feb

0.2

services costs, as well as a slight uptick in food inflation.

0.7

Private Transport

Private transport costs registered a larger increase as a result of a stronger pickup in car prices and a smaller decline in petrol prices.

Services

% YOY

Jan

‐0.3

Feb

Services costs1 rose, reversing the decline in January, on the back of higher inflation for tuition & other fees, as well as a smaller decline in outpatient services costs2.

0.5

Food

Food inflation edged up as the price of non‐cooked food registered a steeper increase. Prices of prepared meals rose at a pace similar to that in January.

Electricity & Gas

The cost of electricity & gas declined at a slightly faster rate on the back of a smaller increase in gas prices.

Accommodation

Accommodation inflation was unchanged as housing rents continued to rise at a steady pace.

  • 1 Holiday expenses saw a milder pace of decline while airfares rose in February. However, in line with international practice, airfares and most of the components in the holiday expenses CPI were imputed using the overall change in CPI‐All Items as they remain unavailable for consumption due to international travel restrictions. Hence, the CPI for airfares and holiday expenses do not fully reflect the actual price changes for these components. For more details, please refer to the Technical Note in the Department of Statistics' release titled "Singapore Consumer Price Index for February 2021".

  • 2 As part of the COVID‐19 response measures, the government introduced subsidies for the treatment of respiratory illnesses at public health preparedness clinics and polyclinics from 18 February 2020. These subsidies exerted a smaller downward drag on the y‐o‐y inflation of outpatient services in February 2021 compared to previous months and should completely cease to weigh on y‐o‐y inflation from March 2021.

Retail & Other Goods

The cost of retail & other goods saw a faster rate of decline, mainly due to sharper reductions in the prices of clothing & footwear and personal effects. Prices of medicines & health products fell in February as well.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

MAS - Monetary Authority of Singapore published this content on 23 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2021 05:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:37aPANASONIC  : and McAfee agree to jointly start building Vehicle SOC for commercialization of Vehicle Security Monitoring Services
PU
01:34aCHINA'S TENCENT FACES CONCESSIONS TO WIN GREEN LIGHT FOR GIANT VIDEOGAMING MERGER : sources
RE
01:29aTATA MOTORS  : The all-new Tata SAFARI is the Official Partner for VIVO IPL 2021
PU
01:26aTAOPING INC.  : Shares Price Rose Significantly for 4 Times After Entering the Market of Blockchain and Digital Asset
AQ
01:24aSingapore's Consumer Prices Rose at Faster Pace in February
DJ
01:24aREDFIN  : Prices Offering of $500.0 Million of 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2027
PR
01:21aRELIANCE INDUSTRIES  : Re-payment of amount due to the holders of Commercial Paper (ISIN- INE002A14HA6) on maturity
PU
01:16aFor the Sixth Consecutive Year, JA Solar Awarded with Top Brand PV Module for the European Market from EuPD Research
PR
01:15aChina's Baidu posts tame HK debut as investors wary of fundraising spree in city
RE
01:13aANALYSIS : Investors seek out 'back to the future' trades to beat inflation as bond yields rise
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork discloses $3.2 billion loss in 2020 as it seeks SPAC deal - source
2China's Geely Automobile plans new EV unit after profit fell by a third in 2020
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Box explores sale amid pressure from Starboard - sources
4BAIDU, INC. : China's Baidu posts tame HK debut as investors wary of fundraising spree in city
5Oil drops on concerns European COVID-19 issues to crimp demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ