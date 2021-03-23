sys

Consumer Price Developments in February 2021

Summary  MAS Core Inflation rose to 0.2% on a year‐on‐year (y‐o‐y) basis in February, from ‐0.2% in January. o This was due to an increase in services costs as well as higher food inflation. o The increase was driven by higher private transport inflation, in addition to the rise in core inflation.



 CPI‐All Items inflation picked up to 0.7% in February, from 0.2% in January.

Chart 1: MAS Core and CPI‐All Items Inflation

Chart 2: % Point Contribution to Year‐on‐year CPI‐All Items Inflation

Electricity, LPG & GasFood

Services

Private TransportRetail & Other GoodsAccommodation

2018

2019

2020

2021 Feb

* Private transport and accommodation are excluded from the MAS Core Inflation measure.

Source: MAS, MTI estimates

CPI‐All Items inflation came in higher at 0.7% y‐o‐y in February.

CPI‐All Items

CPI‐All Items inflation rose on account of higher % YOY private transport inflation, an increase in

Jan

Feb

0.2

services costs, as well as a slight uptick in food inflation.

0.7

Private Transport

Private transport costs registered a larger increase as a result of a stronger pickup in car prices and a smaller decline in petrol prices.

Services

% YOY

Jan

‐0.3

Feb

Services costs1 rose, reversing the decline in January, on the back of higher inflation for tuition & other fees, as well as a smaller decline in outpatient services costs2.

0.5

Food

Food inflation edged up as the price of non‐cooked food registered a steeper increase. Prices of prepared meals rose at a pace similar to that in January.

Electricity & Gas

The cost of electricity & gas declined at a slightly faster rate on the back of a smaller increase in gas prices.

Accommodation

Accommodation inflation was unchanged as housing rents continued to rise at a steady pace.

1 Holiday expenses saw a milder pace of decline while airfares rose in February. However, in line with international practice, airfares and most of the components in the holiday expenses CPI were imputed using the overall change in CPI‐All Items as they remain unavailable for consumption due to international travel restrictions. Hence, the CPI for airfares and holiday expenses do not fully reflect the actual price changes for these components. For more details, please refer to the Technical Note in the Department of Statistics' release titled "Singapore Consumer Price Index for February 2021".

2 As part of the COVID‐19 response measures, the government introduced subsidies for the treatment of respiratory illnesses at public health preparedness clinics and polyclinics from 18 February 2020. These subsidies exerted a smaller downward drag on the y‐o‐y inflation of outpatient services in February 2021 compared to previous months and should completely cease to weigh on y‐o‐y inflation from March 2021.

Retail & Other Goods

The cost of retail & other goods saw a faster rate of decline, mainly due to sharper reductions in the prices of clothing & footwear and personal effects. Prices of medicines & health products fell in February as well.