Consumer Price Developments in February 2021
Chart 2: % Point Contribution to Year‐on‐year CPI‐All Items Inflation
Electricity, LPG & GasFood
Services
Private TransportRetail & Other GoodsAccommodation
2019
2020
2021 Feb
* Private transport and accommodation are excluded from the MAS Core Inflation measure.
Source: MAS, MTI estimates
CPI‐All Items inflation came in higher at 0.7% y‐o‐y in February.
CPI‐All Items
CPI‐All Items inflation rose on account of higher % YOY private transport inflation, an increase in
Jan
Feb
services costs, as well as a slight uptick in food inflation.
0.7
Private Transport
Private transport costs registered a larger increase as a result of a stronger pickup in car prices and a smaller decline in petrol prices.
Services
% YOY
Jan
‐0.3
Feb
Services costs1 rose, reversing the decline in January, on the back of higher inflation for tuition & other fees, as well as a smaller decline in outpatient services costs2.
0.5
Food
Food inflation edged up as the price of non‐cooked food registered a steeper increase. Prices of prepared meals rose at a pace similar to that in January.
Electricity & Gas
The cost of electricity & gas declined at a slightly faster rate on the back of a smaller increase in gas prices.
Accommodation
Accommodation inflation was unchanged as housing rents continued to rise at a steady pace.
-
1 Holiday expenses saw a milder pace of decline while airfares rose in February. However, in line with international practice, airfares and most of the components in the holiday expenses CPI were imputed using the overall change in CPI‐All Items as they remain unavailable for consumption due to international travel restrictions. Hence, the CPI for airfares and holiday expenses do not fully reflect the actual price changes for these components. For more details, please refer to the Technical Note in the Department of Statistics' release titled "Singapore Consumer Price Index for February 2021".
-
2 As part of the COVID‐19 response measures, the government introduced subsidies for the treatment of respiratory illnesses at public health preparedness clinics and polyclinics from 18 February 2020. These subsidies exerted a smaller downward drag on the y‐o‐y inflation of outpatient services in February 2021 compared to previous months and should completely cease to weigh on y‐o‐y inflation from March 2021.
Retail & Other Goods
The cost of retail & other goods saw a faster rate of decline, mainly due to sharper reductions in the prices of clothing & footwear and personal effects. Prices of medicines & health products fell in February as well.
