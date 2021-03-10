|
Consumer Price Index (2009=100.0)(CPI), February 2021
HELLENIC REPUBLIC HELLENIC STATISTICAL AUTHORITY
Piraeus, 10 March 2021
PRESS RELEASE
CONSUMER PRICE INDEX: February 2021, annual inflation -1.3%
The evolution of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of February 2021 (reference year 2009=100.0) is depicted as follows:
The CPI in February 2021 compared with February 2020, decreased by 1.3%. In February 2020, the annual rate of change of the CPI was 0.2% (Table 2).
The CPI in February 2021 compared with January 2021, increased by 0.2%. In February 2020, the monthly rate of change of the CPI was -0.5% (Table 1).
The average CPI for the twelve - month period from March 2020 to February 2021, compared with the corresponding index for the period March 2019 to February 2020 decreased by 1.6%. The annual rate of change of the average CPI between the twelve - month period March 2019 to February 2020 in comparison to the period March 2018 to January 2019 was 0.3% (Table 3).
Graph 1. Annual and annual average rates of change (%) of CPI
6
5
4
3
2
1
0
-1
-2
-3
-4
|
1 4 7 10 1
|
4 7 10 1
|
4 7 10 1
|
4 7 10 1
|
4 7 10 1
|
4 7 10 1
|
4 7 10 1
|
4 7 10 1
|
4 7 10 1
|
4 7 10 1
|
2011
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020 2021
|
CPI annual rates of change
|
CPI annual average rates of change
|
Information on methodological issues:
|
Information for data provision:
|
Population, Employment and
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2022, 2308, 2310
|
Cost of Living Statistics Division
|
email: data.dissem@statistics.gr
|
Section of Retail Price Indices
|
Acting Head of Section: A. Kourtaki
|
Tel: +30 213 135 2128
|
Fax: +30 213 135 2724
|
email: a.kourtaki@statistics.gr
Analysis of changes of the CPI: February 2021
Monthly rates of change: February 2021 compared with January 2021 (Tables 1, 4)
The 0.2% increase of the Overall CPI in February 2021, compared with the corresponding index in January 2021 is, mainly, due to the changes in the groups of goods and services as follows:
1. An increase of:
-
• 0.2% in the group Food and non-alcoholic beverages due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of: fresh fish, fresh fruit, fresh vegetables.
This increase was partly offset by the decrease, mainly, in the prices of bread and cereals, beef, pork, poultry, fresh whole milk.
-
• 0.6% in the group Housing, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of: natural gas, heating oil.
-
• 1.8% in the group Transport, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of: new motorcars, fuels and lubricants, tickets for passenger
transport by air.
-
• 0.5% in the group Miscellaneous goods and services, due to the increase, mainly, in the prices of other appliances and articles for
personal care.
2. A decrease of:
-
• 3.6% in the group Clothing and footwear, due to the period of winter sales.
-
• 0.3% in the group Household equipment due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of non-durable household articles.
-
• 0.2% in the group Communication, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of telephone services.
Annual rates of change: February 2021 compared with February 2020 (Tables 2, 5)
The 1.3% decrease of the Overall CPI in February 2021, compared with the corresponding index in February 2020 is, mainly, due to the changes in the groups of goods and services as follows:
A decrease of:
-
• 0.5% in the group Food and non-alcoholic beverages due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: pork, poultry, yoghurt, fresh fruits, fresh vegetables, potatoes, soft drinks. This decrease was partly offset by the increase, mainly, in the prices of: fresh fish, cheese, preserved or processed vegetables.
-
• 0.1% in the group Clothing and footwear, due to the decrease in the prices of clothing and footwear.
-
• 1.9% in the group Housing, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: heating oil, electricity, solid fuels. This decrease was partly offset by the increase, mainly, in the prices of natural gas.
-
• 2.2% in the group Household equipment, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: household textiles, household appliances and repair, glassware-tableware and household utensils, non durable household articles.
-
• 1.1% in the group Health, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of pharmaceutical products. This decrease was partly offset by the increase, mainly, in the prices of medical services.
-
• 4.3% in the group Transport, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: fuels and lubricants, tickets for passenger transport by air, tickets for passenger transport by railway, tickets of passenger transport by road, tickets of combined passenger transport. This decrease was partly offset by the increase, mainly, in the prices of new motorcars.
-
• 1.8% in the group Communication, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of telephone services.
-
• 0.3% in the group Recreation and culture, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of small recreational items-flowers-pets. This decrease was partly offset by the increase, mainly, in the prices of major durables for outdoor recreation.
-
• 0.4% in the group Hotel-Cafés-Restaurants, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of hotels-motels-inns.
-
• 1.7% in the group Miscellaneous goods and services, due to the decrease, mainly, in the prices of: other appliances and articles for personal care, other personal effects.
-
1. Food & non-alcoholic beverages
-
2. Alcoholic beverages and tobacco
-
3. Clothing and footwear
-
4. Housing
-
5. Household equipment
-
6. Health
-
7. Transport
-
8. Communication
-
9. Recreation and culture
-
10. Education
-
11. Hotels-Cafés-Restaurants
-
12. Miscellaneous goods and services
232.58 34.27 59.63 142.22 47.87 90.59 124.20 44.20 38.30 37.15 70.17 78.84
106.71 148.64 71.20 116.81 84.51 97.96 119.71 103.93 86.26 88.97 108.40 89.14
106.51 148.63 73.88 116.14 84.79 98.02 117.57 104.15 86.37 88.97 108.38 88.68
0.0
107.24 148.43 71.24 119.05 86.41 99.01 125.06 105.87 86.49 88.98 108.89 90.65
Note: The indices are rounded up to two decimal figures when published and percentage changes up to one decimal figure when published.
Graph 2. Annual and monthly rates of change (%) of CPI
106.97 149.19 76.53 120.20 86.69 99.16 124.70 106.34 86.92 88.98 109.04 90.86
-6.9
-0.3
0.3
-0.5
-0.1
3
-1
-2
-3
2
1
0
CPI monthly rates of change
CPI annual rates of change
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
EL.STAT. - Hellenic Statistical Authority published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 10:22:02 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
|
|