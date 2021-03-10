Log in
Consumer Price Index, Anchorage area – February 2021

03/10/2021 | 12:04pm EST
News Release Information

21-414-SAN
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Area prices were up 1.0 percent over the past two months, up 1.3 percent from a year ago

Prices in the Anchorage area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), advanced 1.0 percent for the two months ending in February 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Assistant Commissioner for Regional Operations Richard Holden noted that the February increase was influenced by higher prices for new and used motor vehicles and gasoline. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, bi-monthly changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U rose 1.3 percent. Food prices rose 4.7 percent. Energy prices decreased 4.8 percent, largely the result of a decrease in the price of gasoline. The index for all items less food and energy rose 1.3 percent over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices increased 1.2 percent for the two months ending in February. (See table 1.) Prices for food at home rose 2.2 percent, strongly influenced by higher prices for nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials (6.4 percent), other food at home (3.8 percent), and fruits and vegetables (3.4 percent). Prices for food away from home decreased 0.3 percent for the same period.

Over the year, food prices rose 4.7 percent. Prices for food at home rose 6.6 percent since a year ago, influenced by higher prices for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs (13.5 percent). Prices for food away from home advanced 1.7 percent.

Energy

The energy index rose 1.0 percent for the two months ending in February. The increase was mainly due to higher prices for gasoline (9.2 percent). Prices for electricity declined 9.5 percent, while prices for natural gas service were unchanged for the same period.

Energy prices decreased 4.8 percent over the year, largely due to lower prices for gasoline (-5.2 percent). Prices paid for electricity decreased 7.0 percent, and prices for natural gas service moved down 1.7 percent during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.9 percent in the latest two-month period. Higher prices for apparel (7.0 percent), new and used motor vehicles (4.4 percent), and shelter (0.7 percent) were partially offset by lower prices for household furnishings and operations (-0.4 percent) and recreation (-0.3 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy rose 1.3 percent. Components contributing to the increase included used cars and trucks (11.7 percent), medical care (5.3 percent), and shelter (0.8 percent). Partly offsetting the increases were price decreases in apparel (-7.5 percent) and recreation (-1.1 percent).

The April 2021 Consumer Price Index for the Anchorage area is scheduled to be released on May 12, 2021.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on February 2021 Consumer Price Index Data

Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in February was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed.

While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at https://www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measures of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total U.S. population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total U.S. population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date; for most of the CPI-U the reference base is 1982-84 equals 100. An increase of 7 percent from the reference base, for example, is shown as 107.000. Alternatively, that relationship can also be expressed as the price of a base period market basket of goods and services rising from $100 to $107. For further details see the CPI home page on the internet at www.bls.gov/cpiand the CPI section of the BLS Handbook of Methods available on the internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cpi/.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE: Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Urban Alaska area covered in this release consists of Anchorage and Matanuska-Susitna Borough in the State of Alaska.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021 		Feb.
2021 		Feb.
2020 		Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021

Expenditure category

All items

227.259 - 229.478 1.3 1.0 -

All items (1967=100)

606.586 - 612.508 - - -

Food and beverages

224.780 - 227.589 3.9 1.2 -

Food

232.307 - 235.164 4.7 1.2 -

Food at home

227.517 233.597 232.547 6.6 2.2 -0.4

Cereals and bakery products

235.506 - 231.673 3.5 -1.6 -

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

228.291 - 228.772 13.5 0.2 -

Dairy and related products

218.691 - 220.600 0.3 0.9 -

Fruits and vegetables

349.765 - 361.660 4.5 3.4 -

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

147.753 - 157.240 3.5 6.4 -

Other food at home

184.603 - 191.672 7.9 3.8 -

Food away from home

237.192 - 236.422 1.7 -0.3 -

Alcoholic beverages

152.761 - 155.019 -4.4 1.5 -

Housing

206.121 - 206.349 0.6 0.1 -

Shelter

203.660 204.428 205.080 0.8 0.7 0.3

Rent of primary residence

200.274 200.601 200.903 1.6 0.3 0.2

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

205.045 205.557 206.180 0.5 0.6 0.3

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

205.045 205.557 206.180 0.5 0.6 0.3

Fuels and utilities

359.896 - 348.085 -2.5 -3.3 -

Household energy

376.025 356.356 356.480 -4.4 -5.2 0.0

Energy services

419.074 396.417 396.417 -4.7 -5.4 0.0

Electricity

372.819 337.281 337.281 -7.0 -9.5 0.0

Utility (piped) gas service

474.924 474.924 474.924 -1.7 0.0 0.0

Household furnishings and operations

134.980 - 134.426 2.5 -0.4 -

Apparel

135.709 - 145.167 -7.5 7.0 -

Transportation

214.195 - 220.966 1.2 3.2 -

Private transportation

223.738 - 234.513 3.2 4.8 -

New and used motor vehicles

111.627 - 116.517 - 4.4 -

New vehicles

250.470 - 258.799 - 3.3 -

Used cars and trucks

283.894 - 285.539 11.7 0.6 -

Motor fuel

199.747 204.810 218.260 -5.3 9.3 6.6

Gasoline (all types)

200.794 205.953 219.366 -5.2 9.2 6.5

Gasoline, unleaded regular

192.497 197.445 210.886 -5.2 9.6 6.8

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

194.730 200.803 211.678 -5.6 8.7 5.4

Gasoline, unleaded premium

210.635 215.805 226.712 -5.3 7.6 5.1

Motor vehicle insurance

874.057 - 874.057 -2.4 0.0 -

Medical care

660.426 - 664.821 5.3 0.7 -

Recreation

128.294 - 127.966 -1.1 -0.3 -

Education and communication

115.108 - 115.096 0.8 0.0 -

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

761.218 - 755.483 1.0 -0.8 -

Other goods and services

375.054 - 378.716 2.9 1.0 -

Commodity and service group

All items

227.259 - 229.478 1.3 1.0 -

Commodities

184.101 - 187.961 2.3 2.1 -

Commodities less food & beverages

163.282 - 167.636 1.3 2.7 -

Nondurables less food & beverages

197.998 - 205.754 -2.9 3.9 -

Durables

131.630 - 133.522 5.8 1.4 -

Services

264.370 - 265.014 0.7 0.2 -

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

212.376 - 214.513 0.9 1.0 -

All items less shelter

237.188 - 239.812 1.5 1.1 -

Commodities less food

163.168 - 167.421 1.0 2.6 -

Nondurables

212.942 - 218.014 0.9 2.4 -

Nondurables less food

195.164 - 202.350 -3.0 3.7 -

Services less rent of shelter

364.733 - 363.793 0.5 -0.3 -

Services less medical care services

241.135 - 241.570 -0.2 0.2 -

Energy

273.707 268.535 276.514 -4.8 1.0 3.0

All items less energy

224.899 - 227.086 1.8 1.0 -

All items less food and energy

223.965 - 226.036 1.3 0.9 -

- Data not available
NOTE: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 17:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
