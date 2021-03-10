Log in
Consumer Price Index, Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell – February 2021

03/10/2021 | 12:04pm EST
News Release Information

21-425-ATL
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Area prices up 2.4 percent over the year

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) for Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell increased 1.6 percent from December to February, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Janet S. Rankin noted that the index for all items less food and energy rose 1.5 percent since December, while the energy index advanced 8.1 percent. In contrast, the food index declined 1.4 percent over the bi-monthly period. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, bi-monthly changes may reflect the impact of seasonal influences.)

The all items CPI-U increased 2.4 percent for the 12 months ending in February. The index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.3 percent over the year. The energy index rose 4.1 percent over the past 12 months, while the food index rose 2.3 percent. (See chart 1 and table 1.)

View Chart Data

Food

The food index fell 1.4 percent from December to February, reflecting declines in the food away from home (-1.9 percent) and food at home (-0.9 percent) indexes.

The food index rose 2.3 percent for the 12 months ending in February, led by a 4.4-percent increase in the food at home index. The food away from home index also increased over the year, up 0.2 percent.

Energy

The energy index advanced 8.1 percent from December to February, led by a 16.8-percent jump in the gasoline index. The electricity index also increased over the bi-monthly period, up 1.4 percent.

The energy index rose 4.1 percent for the 12 months ending in February, reflecting increases in the gasoline (4.5 percent) and electricity (1.8 percent) indexes.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy increased 1.5 percent from December to February. Among the indexes to increase over the bi-monthly period include shelter (0.9 percent), apparel (9.0 percent), and recreation (5.8 percent).

The index for all items less food and energy advanced 2.3 percent for the 12 months ending in February. Several indexes contributed to the increase, most notably shelter (2.1 percent). The new and used motor vehicles index advanced 5.5 percent over the past 12 months, reflecting increases in the used cars and trucks (8.1 percent) and new vehicles (4.4 percent) indexes.

Month 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month

February

1.2 3.5 1.2 3.3 1.2 1.3 0.8 2.9 1.6 2.4

April

0.6 3.2 0.2 2.8 1.4 2.5 -1.8 -0.3

June

1.3 3.2 1.2 2.8 -0.1 1.1 1.1 0.9

August

0.8 3.5 0.3 2.2 1.3 2.2 1.2 0.7

October

-0.3 3.2 -1.0 1.6 -0.2 3.0 0.3 1.2

December

-0.4 3.2 -0.6 1.4 -0.3 3.3 0.1 1.6

The Consumer Price Index for March 2021 is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. (ET).

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Impact on February 2021 Consumer Price Index Data

Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in February was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed. While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measure of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers 29 percent of the total population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date; for most of the CPI-U the reference base is 1982-84 equals 100. An increase of 7 percent from the reference base, for example, is shown as 107.000. Alternatively, that relationship can also be expressed as the price of a base period market basket of goods and services rising from $100 to $107. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpi and the CPI section of the BLS Handbook of Methods available on the internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cpi /.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE:Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA, Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Barrow, Bartow, Butts, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, Dawson, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Haralson, Heard, Henry, Jasper, Lamar, Meriwether, Morgan, Newton, Paulding, Pickens, Pike, Rockdale, Spalding, and Walton Counties in Georgia.

Information in this release will be made available to sensory impaired individuals upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021 		Feb.
2021 		Feb.
2020 		Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021

Expenditure category

All Items

249.051 - 252.972 2.4 1.6 -

All items (1967=100)

751.062 - 762.886 - - -

Food and beverages

270.496 - 266.880 1.6 -1.3 -

Food

283.634 - 279.677 2.3 -1.4 -

Food at home

261.812 258.251 259.451 4.4 -0.9 0.5

Cereals and bakery products

224.850 - 224.593 2.6 -0.1 -

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

298.853 - 288.545 3.6 -3.4 -

Dairy and related products

245.648 - 248.858 3.3 1.3 -

Fruits and vegetables

310.763 - 304.271 5.2 -2.1 -

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

263.054 - 265.546 4.1 0.9 -

Other food at home

223.710 - 224.443 6.2 0.3 -

Food away from home

318.941 - 312.861 0.2 -1.9 -

Alcoholic beverages

154.624 - 153.885 -7.6 -0.5 -

Housing

262.417 - 264.770 2.6 0.9 -

Shelter

291.443 292.620 294.193 2.1 0.9 0.5

Rent of primary residence

307.515 308.985 310.509 4.3 1.0 0.5

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

286.507 287.790 288.956 2.9 0.9 0.4

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

286.507 287.790 288.956 2.9 0.9 0.4

Fuels and utilities

306.390 - 310.272 3.5 1.3 -

Household energy

263.571 265.854 266.585 3.8 1.1 0.3

Energy Services

262.164 264.450 265.069 3.8 1.1 0.2

Electricity

220.667 223.852 223.852 1.8 1.4 0.0

Utility (piped) gas service

- - - - - -

Household furnishings and operations

130.850 - 131.090 4.6 0.2 -

Apparel

132.337 - 144.205 2.6 9.0 -

Transportation

199.919 - 207.920 2.2 4.0 -

Private transportation

202.792 - 211.048 4.2 4.1 -

New and used motor vehicles

107.057 - 106.392 5.5 -0.6 -

New vehicles

217.370 - 219.851 4.4 1.1 -

Used cars and trucks

227.807 - 225.694 8.1 -0.9 -

Motor fuel

179.504 195.479 209.429 4.4 16.7 7.1

Gasoline (all types)

178.194 194.151 208.046 4.5 16.8 7.2

Unleaded regular

173.353 189.277 203.580 4.9 17.4 7.6

Unleaded midgrade

229.793 249.073 259.786 2.4 13.1 4.3

Unleaded premium

203.165 217.620 227.150 2.2 11.8 4.4

Motor vehicle insurance

1,184.960 - 1,249.058 1.0 5.4 -

Medical Care

484.903 - 489.980 1.4 1.0 -

Recreation

83.801 - 88.684 5.1 5.8 -

Education and communication

140.069 - 140.869 2.4 0.6 -

Tuition, other school fees, and child care

1,511.228 - 1,509.959 3.3 -0.1 -

Other goods and services

404.753 - 413.090 3.5 2.1 -

Commodity and service group

All Items

249.051 - 252.972 2.4 1.6 -

Commodities

180.027 - 183.235 2.5 1.8 -

Commodities less food & beverages

141.260 - 146.596 3.1 3.8 -

Nondurables less food & beverages

172.803 - 184.936 1.7 7.0 -

Durables

108.896 - 109.234 4.8 0.3 -

Services

314.227 - 318.785 2.3 1.5 -

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

236.649 - 240.492 2.5 1.6 -

All items less shelter

235.419 - 239.863 2.5 1.9 -

Commodities less food

141.357 - 146.463 2.7 3.6 -

Nondurables

215.507 - 220.672 1.7 2.4 -

Nondurables less food

170.334 - 181.366 1.0 6.5 -

Services less rent of shelter

354.328 - 361.402 2.5 2.0 -

Services less medical care services

296.201 - 300.452 2.1 1.4 -

Energy

199.586 208.538 215.830 4.1 8.1 3.5

All items less energy

253.977 - 256.652 2.3 1.1 -

All items less food and energy

249.772 - 253.460 2.3 1.5 -

- Data not available.
NOTE: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 17:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
