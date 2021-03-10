Log in
Consumer Price Index, Chicago-Naperville-Elgin — February 2021

03/10/2021 | 12:04pm EST
News Release Information

21-352-CHI
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Area prices were up 0.6 percent over the past month, up 1.2 percent from a year ago

Prices in the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), advanced 0.6 percent in February, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Jason Palmer noted that the food index increased 0.5 percent, and the energy index rose 4.2 percent in February. The all items less food and energy index increased 0.3 percent in February. Among the indexes within the all items less food and energy category, prices were higher for recreation, household furnishings and operations, and apparel. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, month-to-month changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U rose 1.2 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) Food prices rose 5.5 percent. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.5 percent over the year. Energy prices increased 0.5 percent, largely the result of an increase in the price of utility (piped) gas service. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices increased 0.5 percent for the month of February. Prices for food at home (groceries) decreased 1.0 percent, and prices for food away from home (restaurant, cafeteria, and vending purchases) increased 2.3 percent for the same period. Within the food at home group, indexes were lower in February for other fresh vegetables, lettuce, and frozen and freeze dried prepared foods.

Over the year, food prices rose 5.5 percent. Prices for food at home rose 3.4 percent since a year ago, and prices for food away from home advanced 8.1 percent.

Energy

The energy index rose 4.2 percent over the month. The increase was mainly due to higher prices for gasoline (7.7 percent). Prices for utility (piped) gas service increased 1.3 percent, and prices for electricity advanced 1.0 percent for the same period.

Energy prices increased 0.5 percent over the year, largely due to higher prices for utility (piped) gas service (8.0 percent). Prices paid for gasoline advanced 1.2 percent, while prices for electricity decreased 4.8 percent during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.3 percent in February. Higher prices for recreation (3.0 percent), household furnishings and operations (1.2 percent), and apparel (1.5 percent) were contributing factors.

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy rose 0.5 percent. Components contributing to the increase included shelter (1.7 percent), new and used motor vehicles (2.5 percent), and recreation (2.6 percent). Partly offsetting the increases were price decreases in apparel (-4.7 percent) and motor vehicle insurance (-8.0 percent).

Month 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month 1-month 12-month

January

0.7 1.8 0.8 1.8 0.6 0.8 0.9 2.6 0.7 0.7

February

0.1 2.2 0.0 1.6 0.6 1.4 0.0 2.0 0.6 1.2

March

-0.1 2.0 0.0 1.8 0.1 1.5 -0.7 1.1

April

0.4 1.7 0.7 2.1 -0.1 0.8 -0.9 0.3

May

0.2 1.8 0.4 2.3 0.8 1.2 1.0 0.4

June

0.0 1.3 -0.2 2.2 -0.4 1.0 0.3 1.1

July

0.0 2.2 -0.3 1.9 0.3 1.6 0.2 1.0

August

0.3 2.3 0.1 1.7 0.2 1.6 0.1 1.0

September

0.4 2.1 0.4 1.6 0.2 1.4 0.6 1.4

October

-0.4 1.6 0.0 2.0 0.3 1.8 -0.1 1.0

November

0.4 1.8 -0.6 1.0 -0.2 2.2 -0.4 0.8

December

-0.4 1.7 -0.3 1.1 -0.2 2.2 -0.2 0.9

The March 2021 Consumer Price Index for the Chicago-Naperville-Elgin area is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on February 2021 Consumer Price Index Data

Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in February was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed.

While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measures of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total U.S. population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total U.S. population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date; for most of the CPI-U the reference base is 1982-84 equals 100. An increase of 7 percent from the reference base, for example, is shown as 107.000. Alternatively, that relationship can also be expressed as the price of a base period market basket of goods and services rising from $100 to $107. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpiand the CPI section of the BLS Handbook of Methods available on the internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cpi/.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE: Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI, Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kendall, Lake, McHenry, and Will Counties in Illinois; Jasper, Lake, Newton, and Porter Counties in Indiana; and Kenosha County in Wisconsin.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021 		Feb.
2021 		Feb.
2020 		Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021

Expenditure category

All items

244.235 246.008 247.387 1.2 1.3 0.6

All items (1967=100)

729.673 734.970 739.089 - - -

Food and beverages

265.590 268.085 269.599 5.5 1.5 0.6

Food

265.459 267.960 269.334 5.5 1.5 0.5

Food at home

247.226 249.411 247.034 3.4 -0.1 -1.0

Cereals and bakery products

277.367 280.160 283.585 5.4 2.2 1.2

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs

267.326 264.775 262.222 1.3 -1.9 -1.0

Dairy and related products

224.876 229.751 228.352 4.0 1.5 -0.6

Fruits and vegetables

314.042 322.852 307.816 0.4 -2.0 -4.7

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

207.245 208.695 212.581 6.1 2.6 1.9

Other food at home

198.202 199.599 198.055 4.9 -0.1 -0.8

Food away from home

285.114 288.005 294.649 8.1 3.3 2.3

Alcoholic beverages

265.835 268.235 271.539 5.7 2.1 1.2

Housing

260.098 260.496 261.111 1.5 0.4 0.2

Shelter

331.560 332.383 332.520 1.7 0.3 0.0

Rent of primary residence

354.001 354.330 355.015 2.3 0.3 0.2

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

342.176 343.037 343.187 2.2 0.3 0.0

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

342.176 343.037 343.187 2.2 0.3 0.0

Fuels and utilities

209.972 209.982 211.752 0.3 0.8 0.8

Household energy

161.384 161.535 163.304 -0.1 1.2 1.1

Energy services

164.653 164.791 166.578 -0.1 1.2 1.1

Electricity

162.431 160.875 162.441 -4.8 0.0 1.0

Utility (piped) gas service

154.471 157.124 159.093 8.0 3.0 1.3

Household furnishings and operations

89.955 89.537 90.626 1.1 0.7 1.2

Apparel

77.675 81.311 82.551 -4.7 6.3 1.5

Transportation

176.894 180.646 183.848 -1.3 3.9 1.8

Private transportation

178.651 181.898 185.258 0.9 3.7 1.8

New and used motor vehicles

98.913 98.780 99.255 2.5 0.3 0.5

New vehicles

174.468 178.438 178.926 1.9 2.6 0.3

Used cars and trucks

289.813 287.743 288.278 9.4 -0.5 0.2

Motor fuel

202.109 218.179 234.916 1.2 16.2 7.7

Gasoline (all types)

200.005 215.937 232.627 1.2 16.3 7.7

Gasoline, unleaded regular

191.939 207.432 223.654 1.2 16.5 7.8

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

224.519 240.008 260.261 1.8 15.9 8.4

Gasoline, unleaded premium

227.023 243.622 258.655 1.5 13.9 6.2

Motor vehicle insurance

500.010 508.159 502.996 -8.0 0.6 -1.0

Medical care

533.028 536.511 533.523 0.1 0.1 -0.6

Recreation

113.473 114.161 117.597 2.6 3.6 3.0

Education and communication

141.366 141.344 141.553 -0.8 0.1 0.1

Tuition, other school fees, and childcare

1,218.595 1,220.439 1,221.704 1.0 0.3 0.1

Other goods and services

404.635 405.674 403.580 -0.9 -0.3 -0.5

Commodity and service group

All items

244.235 246.008 247.387 1.2 1.3 0.6

Commodities

168.208 170.924 172.650 2.4 2.6 1.0

Commodities less food and beverages

121.736 124.351 126.039 0.2 3.5 1.4

Nondurables less food and beverages

158.107 163.620 167.029 -2.2 5.6 2.1

Durables

86.615 87.173 87.625 3.1 1.2 0.5

Services

316.670 317.316 318.245 0.5 0.5 0.3

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

231.818 233.519 235.110 1.3 1.4 0.7

All items less shelter

214.698 216.779 218.563 1.0 1.8 0.8

Commodities less food

126.584 129.218 130.963 0.4 3.5 1.4

Nondurables

211.258 215.401 217.950 2.2 3.2 1.2

Nondurables less food

164.966 170.304 173.715 -1.5 5.3 2.0

Services less rent of shelter

316.882 317.361 319.193 -0.8 0.7 0.6

Services less medical care services

299.653 300.080 301.338 0.4 0.6 0.4

Energy

176.684 183.197 190.938 0.5 8.1 4.2

All items less energy

252.556 253.936 254.777 1.3 0.9 0.3

All items less food and energy

251.094 252.275 253.022 0.5 0.8 0.3

- Data not available.
Note: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 17:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
