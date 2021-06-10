Consumer Price Index, Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area – May 2021

Area prices up 2.1 percent over the past two months, up 3.2 percent from a year ago

Prices in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), advanced 2.1 percent for the two months ending in May 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Michael Hirniak noted that the May increase was most influenced by higher prices for all items less food and energy. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, bi-monthly changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U advanced 3.2 percent. (See chart 1.) The index for all items less food and energy rose 1.8 percent over the year, while energy prices surged 34.6 percent. During the same period, food prices rose 2.3 percent.(See table 1.)

Food

Food prices advanced 2.1 percent for the two months ending in May. (See table 1.) Prices for food away from home rose 3.9 percent and prices for food at home rose 0.8 percent.

Over the year, food prices rose 2.3 percent. Prices for food away from home advanced 4.4 percent and food at home rose 0.8 percent, since a year ago.

Energy

The energy index rose 4.5 percent for the two months ending in May. The increase was mainly due to higher prices for gasoline (7.2 percent). Prices for electricity rose 2.6 percent, for the same period.

Energy prices surged 34.6 percent over the year, largely due to higher prices for gasoline (68.8 percent). Prices paid for electricity rose 2.6 percent, during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 1.9 percent in the latest two-month period. Higher prices for shelter (1.0 percent) and used cars and trucks (16.7 percent) were partially offset by lower prices for medical care (-1.1 percent) and education and communication (-0.9 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy rose 1.8 percent. Components contributing to the increase included apparel (26.4 percent) and used cars and trucks (28.6 percent). Partly offsetting the increases was a price decrease in recreation (-13.9 percent).

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on May 2021 Consumer Price Index Data Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in May 2021 was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed. While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.

Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measures of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total U.S. population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total U.S. population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date; for most of the CPI-U the reference base is 1982-84 equals 100. An increase of 7 percent from the reference base, for example, is shown as 107.000. Alternatively, that relationship can also be expressed as the price of a base period market basket of goods and services rising from $100 to $107. For further details see the CPI home page on the internet at www.bls.gov/cpiand the CPI section of the BLS Handbook of Methods available on the internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cpi/.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE: Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area is comprised of Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, and Park counties in Colorado.

