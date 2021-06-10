Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Consumer Price Index, Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area – May 2021

06/10/2021 | 03:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Area prices up 2.1 percent over the past two months, up 3.2 percent from a year ago

Prices in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), advanced 2.1 percent for the two months ending in May 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Michael Hirniak noted that the May increase was most influenced by higher prices for all items less food and energy. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, bi-monthly changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U advanced 3.2 percent. (See chart 1.) The index for all items less food and energy rose 1.8 percent over the year, while energy prices surged 34.6 percent. During the same period, food prices rose 2.3 percent.(See table 1.)

Food

Food prices advanced 2.1 percent for the two months ending in May. (See table 1.) Prices for food away from home rose 3.9 percent and prices for food at home rose 0.8 percent.

Over the year, food prices rose 2.3 percent. Prices for food away from home advanced 4.4 percent and food at home rose 0.8 percent, since a year ago.

Energy

The energy index rose 4.5 percent for the two months ending in May. The increase was mainly due to higher prices for gasoline (7.2 percent). Prices for electricity rose 2.6 percent, for the same period.

Energy prices surged 34.6 percent over the year, largely due to higher prices for gasoline (68.8 percent). Prices paid for electricity rose 2.6 percent, during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy rose 1.9 percent in the latest two-month period. Higher prices for shelter (1.0 percent) and used cars and trucks (16.7 percent) were partially offset by lower prices for medical care (-1.1 percent) and education and communication (-0.9 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy rose 1.8 percent. Components contributing to the increase included apparel (26.4 percent) and used cars and trucks (28.6 percent). Partly offsetting the increases was a price decrease in recreation (-13.9 percent).

The July 2021 Consumer Price Index for the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood area is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on May 2021 Consumer Price Index Data

Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in May 2021 was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed. While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measures of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total U.S. population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total U.S. population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date; for most of the CPI-U the reference base is 1982-84 equals 100. An increase of 7 percent from the reference base, for example, is shown as 107.000. Alternatively, that relationship can also be expressed as the price of a base period market basket of goods and services rising from $100 to $107. For further details see the CPI home page on the internet at www.bls.gov/cpiand the CPI section of the BLS Handbook of Methods available on the internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cpi/.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE: Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area is comprised of Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, and Park counties in Colorado.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from -
Mar.
2021 		Apr.
2021 		May
2021 		May
2020 		Mar.
2021 		Apr.
2021

All items

274.430 - 280.154 3.2 2.1 -

All items (1967 = 100)

915.110 - 934.198

Food and beverages

248.385 - 253.507 2.4 2.1 -

Food

253.114 - 258.555 2.3 2.1 -

Food at home

236.291 234.618 238.262 0.8 0.8 1.6

Cereals and bakery products

285.620 - 286.091 -1.1 0.2 -

Meats, poultry, fish, and eggs

233.286 - 235.080 -2.1 0.8 -

Dairy and related products

205.940 - 207.665 2.5 0.8 -

Fruits and vegetables

277.166 - 281.880 -0.9 1.7 -

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

163.377 - 162.332 -2.1 -0.6 -

Other food at home

212.392 - 214.910 7.0 1.2 -

Food away from home

275.135 - 285.818 4.4 3.9 -

Alcoholic beverages

207.054 - 209.124 2.7 1.0 -

Housing

274.870 - 279.172 1.4 1.6 -

Shelter

318.558 319.991 321.700 0.5 1.0 0.5

Rent of primary residence

332.017 333.496 333.535 0.0 0.5 0.0

Owners' equivalent rent of residences

315.171 316.315 317.228 1.3 0.7 0.3

Owners' equivalent rent of primary residence

315.171 316.315 317.228 1.3 0.7 0.3

Fuels and utilities

238.366 - 239.678 1.5 0.6 -

Household energy

154.910 155.049 156.188 3.1 0.8 0.7

Energy services

153.239 153.387 154.542 3.1 0.9 0.8

Electricity

157.806 161.552 161.941 2.6 2.6 0.2

Utility (piped) gas service

- - - - - -

Household furnishings and operations

124.079 - 132.115 7.6 6.5 -

Apparel

110.647 - 111.847 26.4 1.1 -

Transportation

261.063 - 281.928 17.4 8.0 -

Private transportation

263.732 - 278.350 17.5 5.5 -

New and used motor vehicles

105.028 - - - - -

New vehicles

201.554 - - - - -

Used cars and trucks

297.244 - 346.846 28.6 16.7 -

Motor fuel

240.224 248.963 257.352 68.1 7.1 3.4

Gasoline (all types)

238.497 247.187 255.725 68.8 7.2 3.5

Gasoline, unleaded regular

230.900 239.204 247.991 71.9 7.4 3.7

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

236.828 245.857 251.901 57.2 6.4 2.5

Gasoline, unleaded premium

263.555 273.734 280.548 55.4 6.4 2.5

Motor vehicle insurance

3,145.929 - 3,145.929 27.3 0.0 -

Medical care

644.336 - 637.353 0.9 -1.1 -

Recreation

160.142 - 161.872 -13.9 1.1 -

Education and communication

127.937 - 126.838 2.0 -0.9 -

Tuition, other school fees, and childcare

1,116.080 - 1,116.080 2.6 0.0 -

Other goods and services

385.214 - 387.899 3.1 0.7 -

Commodity and service group

Commodities

180.305 - 185.011 7.4 2.6 -

Commodities less food and beverages

146.205 - 150.505 10.7 2.9 -

Nondurables less food and beverages

180.519 - 183.531 18.8 1.7 -

Durables

112.345 - 117.262 3.0 4.4 -

Services

357.734 - 364.184 1.1 1.8 -

Special aggregate indexes

All items less shelter

253.337 - 260.196 4.8 2.7 -

All items less medical care

257.702 - 263.865 3.5 2.4 -

Commodities less food

148.639 - 152.883 10.4 2.9 -

Nondurables

214.802 - 218.836 9.4 1.9 -

Nondurables less food

182.248 - 185.191 17.4 1.6 -

Services less rent of shelter

409.730 - 421.160 1.8 2.8 -

Services less medical care services

333.081 - 340.025 0.9 2.1 -

Energy

193.414 197.639 202.209 34.6 4.5 2.3

All items less energy

283.293 - 288.815 1.9 1.9 -

All items less food and energy

289.639 - 295.200 1.8 1.9 -

- Data not available.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 10 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 June 2021 19:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:49pIntel debates buyout of SiFive to bolster chip technology against Arm -source
RE
03:48pPEDIATRIC NEURO-ONCOLOGY RESEARCH CONFERENCE (SNO) : A two-part, Phase I study of Rhenium-186 Nanoliposomes (186RNL) delivered by convection enhanced delivery (CED) for recurrent, refractory, or progressive ependymoma and high-grade glioma (HGG)
PU
03:48pCAPSTONE GREEN ENERGY  : Conference Call Presentation 2021
PU
03:47pForge First Asset Management Inc. Announces Reduction in Minimum Initial and Additional Investment Amounts
GL
03:46pTHAT'S A WRAP : Highlights from the Last Day of Protect 2021
PU
03:46pURBANA  : Returns May 2021 (pdf)
PU
03:45pBARRY DILLER : Mogul Diller says ViacomCBS, Comcast don't need deals to succeed
RE
03:44pArtificial intelligence startup DataRobot seeks to raise $500 mln-sources
RE
03:44pOHIOHEALTH  : The Crew Opens OhioHealth Performance Center
PU
03:43pFresh off new statewide incentive package, Oklahoma's deadCenter Film Festival kicks off 21st year on June 10
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil hits two-year highs on rising demand expectations
2UK house-buying frenzy builds ahead of tax cut deadline - RICS
3Dollar edges down after inflation data, ahead of FOMC
4SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : Stocks rally, yields drop as U.S. CPI data calms investors
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : expects chips shortage to ease in Q3

HOT NEWS