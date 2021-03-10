Log in
Consumer Price Index, Detroit-Warren-Dearborn — February 2021

03/10/2021 | 12:04pm EST
News Release Information

21-353-CHI
Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Area prices were up 0.6 percent over the past two months, up 0.8 percent from a year ago

Prices in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn area, as measured by the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), advanced 0.6 percent for the two months ending in February 2021, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Regional Commissioner Jason Palmer noted that food prices increased 3.1 percent, and the energy index rose 7.1 percent from December to February. The all items less food and energy index fell 0.3 percent over the past two months due to declines in the indexes for shelter and other goods and services. (Data in this report are not seasonally adjusted. Accordingly, bi-monthly changes may reflect seasonal influences.)

Over the last 12 months, the CPI-U rose 0.8 percent. (See chart 1 and table A.) Food prices rose 2.9 percent. Energy prices increased 4.6 percent, largely the result of an increase in the price of electricity. The index for all items less food and energy increased 0.2 percent over the year. (See table 1.)

Food

Food prices increased 3.1 percent for the two months ending in February. Prices for food at home (groceries) rose 1.7 percent, and prices for food away from home (restaurant, cafeteria, and vending purchases) increased 4.8 percent for the same period.

Over the year, food prices rose 2.9 percent. Prices for food at home rose 2.9 percent since a year ago, and prices for food away from home advanced 3.0 percent.

Energy

The energy index rose 7.1 percent for the two months ending in February. The increase was mainly due to higher prices for gasoline (17.4 percent). Prices for electricity advanced 1.0 percent, while prices for utility (piped) gas service decreased 1.8 percent for the same period.

Energy prices increased 4.6 percent over the year, largely due to higher prices for electricity (6.5 percent). Prices paid for utility (piped) gas service increased 7.2 percent, and prices for gasoline advanced 2.2 percent during the past year.

All items less food and energy

The index for all items less food and energy decreased 0.3 percent in the latest two-month period. Declines in the indexes for shelter (-0.6 percent) and other goods and services (-0.7 percent) were partially offset by higher prices for household furnishings and operations (5.0 percent).

Over the year, the index for all items less food and energy rose 0.2 percent. Components contributing to the increase included household furnishings and operations (6.2 percent) and motor vehicle insurance (4.8 percent). Partly offsetting the increases were declines in prices for apparel (-9.8 percent).

Month 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021
2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month 2-month 12-month

February

0.9 3.0 0.3 2.1 0.4 1.2 0.5 2.6 0.6 0.8

April

0.7 2.3 0.9 2.3 0.6 1.0 -2.7 -0.8

June

0.0 1.1 1.3 3.6 0.4 0.1 1.7 0.5

August

0.1 1.3 -0.6 2.8 0.6 1.4 1.9 1.8

October

0.9 2.0 0.0 1.9 1.0 2.4 -0.3 0.5

December

0.1 2.7 -0.6 1.2 -0.6 2.5 -0.3 0.7

The April 2021 Consumer Price Index for the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn area is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, May 12, 2021.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic Impact on February 2021 Consumer Price Index Data

Data collection by personal visit for the Consumer Price Index (CPI) program has been suspended since March 16, 2020. When possible, data normally collected by personal visit were collected either online or by phone. Additionally, data collection in February was affected by the temporary closing or limited operations of certain types of establishments. These factors resulted in an increase in the number of prices considered temporarily unavailable and imputed.

While the CPI program attempted to collect as much data as possible, many indexes are based on smaller amounts of collected prices than usual, and a small number of indexes that are normally published were not published this month. Additional information is available at www.bls.gov/covid19/effects-of-covid-19-pandemic-on-consumer-price-index.htm.


Technical Note

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) is a measures of the average change in prices over time in a fixed market basket of goods and services. The Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes CPIs for two population groups: (1) a CPI for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) which covers approximately 93 percent of the total U.S. population and (2) a CPI for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) which covers approximately 29 percent of the total U.S. population. The CPI-U includes, in addition to wage earners and clerical workers, groups such as professional, managerial, and technical workers, the self-employed, short-term workers, the unemployed, and retirees and others not in the labor force.

The CPI is based on prices of food, clothing, shelter, and fuels, transportation fares, charges for doctors' and dentists' services, drugs, and the other goods and services that people buy for day-to-day living. Each month, prices are collected in 75 urban areas across the country from about 6,000 housing units and approximately 22,000 retail establishments-department stores, supermarkets, hospitals, filling stations, and other types of stores and service establishments. All taxes directly associated with the purchase and use of items are included in the index.

The index measures price changes from a designated reference date; for most of the CPI-U the reference base is 1982-84 equals 100. An increase of 7 percent from the reference base, for example, is shown as 107.000. Alternatively, that relationship can also be expressed as the price of a base period market basket of goods and services rising from $100 to $107. For further details see the CPI home page on the Internet at www.bls.gov/cpiand the CPI section of the BLS Handbook of Methods available on the internet at www.bls.gov/opub/hom/cpi/.

In calculating the index, price changes for the various items in each location are averaged together with weights that represent their importance in the spending of the appropriate population group. Local data are then combined to obtain a U.S. city average. Because the sample size of a local area is smaller, the local area index is subject to substantially more sampling and other measurement error than the national index. In addition, local indexes are not adjusted for seasonal influences. As a result, local area indexes show greater volatility than the national index, although their long-term trends are quite similar. NOTE: Area indexes do not measure differences in the level of prices between cities; they only measure the average change in prices for each area since the base period.

The Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI, Core Based Statistical Area covered in this release is comprised of Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, St. Clair, and Wayne Counties in Michigan.

Information in this release will be made available to individuals with sensory impairments upon request. Voice phone: (202) 691-5200; Federal Relay Service: (800) 877-8339.

Item and Group Indexes Percent change from-
Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021 		Feb.
2021 		Feb.
2020 		Dec.
2020 		Jan.
2021

Expenditure category

All items

239.089 - 240.570 0.8 0.6 -

All items (1967=100)

710.671 - 715.074 - - -

Food and beverages

230.130 - 236.615 2.6 2.8 -

Food

229.737 - 236.795 2.9 3.1 -

Food at home

216.276 217.526 219.957 2.9 1.7 1.1

Cereals and bakery products

264.917 - 266.491 -2.4 0.6 -

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs

230.803 - 233.297 2.7 1.1 -

Dairy and related products

155.559 - 167.914 3.0 7.9 -

Fruits and vegetables

225.085 - 234.503 3.9 4.2 -

Nonalcoholic beverages and beverage materials

216.002 - 219.621 7.8 1.7 -

Other food at home

200.226 - 198.587 2.6 -0.8 -

Food away from home

251.484 - 263.434 3.0 4.8 -

Alcoholic beverages

229.564 - 229.231 -1.8 -0.1 -

Housing

230.113 - 230.595 1.1 0.2 -

Shelter

264.245 258.649 262.681 -0.4 -0.6 1.6

Rent of primary residence

275.794 270.880 273.842 0.8 -0.7 1.1

Owners' equiv. rent of residences

261.831 259.028 262.616 0.1 0.3 1.4

Owners' equiv. rent of primary residence

261.831 259.028 262.616 0.1 0.3 1.4

Fuels and utilities

270.159 - 270.430 5.9 0.1 -

Household energy

209.767 210.507 209.638 6.7 -0.1 -0.4

Energy services

211.821 212.494 211.577 6.7 -0.1 -0.4

Electricity

250.510 252.955 252.955 6.5 1.0 0.0

Utility (piped) gas service

158.336 157.270 155.551 7.2 -1.8 -1.1

Household furnishings and operations

120.273 - 126.283 6.2 5.0 -

Apparel

102.177 - 102.182 -9.8 0.0 -

Transportation

243.181 - 243.815 -0.4 0.3 -

Private transportation

247.639 - 248.568 0.7 0.4 -

New and used motor vehicles

- - - - - -

New vehicles

- - - - - -

Used cars and trucks

312.573 - 310.918 9.4 -0.5 -

Motor fuel

186.623 199.395 219.024 2.1 17.4 9.8

Gasoline (all types)

185.475 198.155 217.740 2.2 17.4 9.9

Gasoline, unleaded regular

185.013 198.277 218.536 2.4 18.1 10.2

Gasoline, unleaded midgrade

227.901 240.742 261.919 1.8 14.9 8.8

Gasoline, unleaded premium

208.944 216.230 230.201 -0.2 10.2 6.5

Motor vehicle insurance

1,928.599 - 2,048.006 4.8 6.2 -

Medical care

470.223 - - - - -

Recreation

114.610 - 114.183 0.6 -0.4 -

Education and communication

148.329 - 148.812 2.2 0.3 -

Tuition, other school fees, and childcare

1,330.357 - 1,330.423 0.5 0.0 -

Other goods and services

451.849 - 448.637 0.2 -0.7 -

Commodity and service group

All items

239.089 - 240.570 0.8 0.6 -

Commodities

175.300 - 179.081 1.3 2.2 -

Commodities less food and beverages

147.418 - 150.000 0.5 1.8 -

Nondurables less food and beverages

170.018 - 177.081 -1.6 4.2 -

Durables

- - 116.409 2.5 - -

Services

303.975 - 303.012 0.5 -0.3 -

Special aggregate indexes

All items less medical care

229.623 - 230.922 0.7 0.6 -

All items less shelter

232.362 - 234.981 1.3 1.1 -

Commodities less food

150.387 - 152.890 0.4 1.7 -

Nondurables

199.744 - 206.522 0.7 3.4 -

Nondurables less food

173.971 - 180.492 -1.6 3.7 -

Services less rent of shelter

361.697 - 361.456 1.4 -0.1 -

Services less medical care services

292.439 - 290.902 0.1 -0.5 -

Energy

203.592 209.711 217.963 4.6 7.1 3.9

All items less energy

245.269 - 245.745 0.6 0.2 -

All items less food and energy

248.702 - 248.007 0.2 -0.3 -

- Data not available.
Note: Index applies to a month as a whole, not to any specific date. Data not seasonally adjusted.

Disclaimer

BLS - U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics published this content on 10 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2021 17:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
